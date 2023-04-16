Parler Share
Lifestyle & Human Interest
News
A sign on the California-Oregon border welcomes people to California.
A sign on the California-Oregon border welcomes people to California. (Thomas Winz / Getty Images)

Satellite Images Capture Rare Phenomenon Happening on Hillsides of California

 By Jack Davis  April 16, 2023 at 11:06am
Parler Share

After being battered by record-breaking snowfall and devastating floods, California is now in the midst of a massive wildflower bloom.

“This is how we feed our souls,” said Heather Schneider, a rare plant biologist with the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, according to The New York Times.

“I kind of think of it in waves of color,” she said, noting that what begins as fields of yellow evolves into purple.

Trending:
'Mistake': Stunning Details Emerge in What Led to Bud Light's Trans Marketing Partnership - Report

This year’s spectacle is visible from space, according to NASA.

The Operational Land Imager-2 on the satellite Landsat 9, recently captured the colors in the Carrizo Plain National Monument, showing a greener and more colorful landscape than existed a year ago.

What’s known as a superbloom takes place when southern California’s desert areas are cooler and wetter than normal.

But it’s not quite that simple. Too much rain means grass will outpace the flowers, Richard Minnich, a professor of earth sciences at UC Riverside, said according to CBS.

Defining a superbloom is not scientific Cameron Barrows, an associate research ecologist at UC Riverside’s Center for Conservation Biology, said.

“The superbloom is really a cultural phenomenon, where people decide that there are enough flowers here, right now, that we’ll call it a superbloom,” said Daniel Winkler, a research ecologist with the U.S. Geological Survey, Southwest Biological Science Center, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Related:
Tragic Bible Story Comes True: Little Girl's Pet Goat Taken, Believed to Have Been Barbecued at Demand of Calif. Gov't

Joan Dudney, an assistant professor at the department of environmental studies at UC Santa Barbara, said the superbloom has an ugly side.

“It’s really hard as a naturalist to enjoy the places that are overrun with tourists and Instagram models and people that are not used to being out in these places,” Dudney said.

She said tourists too often are “out there for the spectacle” and “haven’t yet developed a connection with these natural spaces.”

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said the satellite helped humans better understand their planet, according to NASA.

Is California’s landscape beautiful?

NASA uses the unique assets of our own unprecedented fleet, as well as the instruments of other nations, to study our own planet and its climate systems,” he said.

“With a 50-year data bank to build on, Landsat 9 will take this historic and invaluable global program to the next level. We look forward to working with our partners at the U.S. Geological Survey and the Department of the Interior again on Landsat Next because we never stop advancing our work to understand our planet.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Satellite Images Capture Rare Phenomenon Happening on Hillsides of California
Insane Video Shows Man Fend Off 4 Attempted Car Thief Suspects - Then 1 Sound Sends Them Running
Young Boy Allegedly Chased and Stabbed by Random Man After Saying 3 Letters
Country Star Alters His Song Lyrics at Concert - It's Clear He's Done with Bud Light
Gov. Kristi Noem Hits Anti-Gun Banks with Punishing Executive Order: 'I Won't Stand for It, Not in South Dakota'
See more...

Conversation