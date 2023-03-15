An otherworldly presence, or just a smear on the windshield?

A trucker spotted a strange light in the dead of night on Arizona’s SR 87 highway.

William Church recorded the ghost-like figure on a dash cam.

The trucker encountered the light in the early morning of March 11, according to KSAZ-TV.

Church said he believes what he saw had a humanoid shape.

He said it was “just standing in the roadway as I passed by looks like you can see the lines through the legs making the figure.”

The object was evidently so lifelike that the truck driver had to adjust his path to avoid hitting what might have been a pedestrian mid-highway.

“I actually twitched the wheel to miss whoever it was.”

Church saw what he perceived to be legs in the ghostly encounter, speaking to Fox News.

“You can see the lines through the legs making the figure.”

A passenger in Church’s truck also described seeing a figure that was ghostly in appearance.

“At first, I thought it was a human, and then when you can’t really see the face and the top of the body up, I wondered what, and we were thinking maybe it was a ghost,” Erika Lake told KSAZ.

The highway in question spans between Phoenix and the rural community of Payson.

Church and his passenger ended up taking a second look at their truck dash cam after stopping at the next rest stop.

“We don’t know if it was a person or something spiritual or something, but it was in a form of a human. That’s all I know.”

Church said he was traveling on a stretch of highway without any other traffic visible at the time of the incident.

However, some Twitter users aren’t buying the narrative of an otherworldly encounter.

All cameras are limited with motion. Dust swirl could the answer. — Jason Hubbert (@jhubbert12) March 14, 2023

More than two out of five Americans have indicated they believe that ghosts are real in a YouGov poll.

That same report found that one in five Americans claim they’ve personally encountered a spectral being.

