SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Schiff Claims Underwhelming Trump Transcript 'Far More Damning' Than He Imagined

House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff of California speaks to the media one day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that Democrats will start an impeachment injury of President Donald Trump on Sept. 25, 2019, in Washington, D.C.Mark Wilson / Getty ImagesHouse Intelligence Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff of California speaks to the media one day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that Democrats will start an impeachment injury of President Donald Trump on Sept. 25, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (Mark Wilson / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published September 25, 2019 at 1:42pm
Print

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff took his hyperbolic rhetoric against President Donald Trump to a whole new level on Wednesday, accusing him of acting like a “mafia boss” engaged in a “shakedown” of the Ukrainian president.

Schiff held a news conference on Capitol Hill to respond to the release of the transcript of Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In the nearly half-hour-long call touching on a wide variety of topics, Trump said, “there’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great.”

“Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it … It sounds horrible to me,” Trump added.

As the president has told reporters on multiple times, there was no quid pro quo. Trump did not demand that Ukraine take action or lose military aid, as Schiff himself alleged before the release of the transcript.

TRENDING: Rep. Eric Swalwell Claims Airline Passenger 'Punched' Him While Demanding Trump Impeachment

Further, according to the transcript provided by the White House, he did not refer the matter eight times as multiple media outlets reported but mentioned it only once along with another issue of public corruption, as well as a request to look into Democrats’ reported efforts to solicit Ukrainian assistance to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

Schiff told reporters on Wednesday — with all the credibility of “Casablanca’s” Captain Renault — that what he saw in the transcript shocked him and displayed Trump’s true “depravity.”

“The notes of the call reflect a conversation far more damning than I or many others had imagined,” the California Democrat said.

Do you think Schiff has lost credibility?

“It is shocking at another level that the White House would release these notes and felt that somehow this would help the president’s case or cause. Because what those notes reflect is a classic Mafia-like shakedown of a foreign leader.”

Despite only mentioning the matter once to Zelensky, Schiff alleged Trump “would not let the subject go.”

He cannot possibly believe what he said.

The Daily’s Wire’s Ryan Saavedra is right: Schiff is either “lying or is delusional.”

RELATED: Game-Changer: Ukraine Whistleblower Never Witnessed Anything, Scandal Is Hearsay

The longer he talked the more the congressman’s claims went even more over the top.

With a straight face, Schiff said that Trump “betrayed his oath of office and sacrificed our national security in doing so.”

But delaying payment of $400 million in military aid to Ukraine for a little over a month (it was paid two weeks ago) does not constitute a national security crisis.

Further, given the hell Democrats have put Trump through for the past two-plus years over false charges of wrongdoing by his campaign during the 2016 race, it seems entirely reasonable for the president and the rest of the public to know the circumstances surrounding then-Vice President Biden’s leveraging $1 billion in U.S. aid to get a prosecutor investigating his son fired.

Biden is seeking the highest office in the land, after all, and the American public (and the Democratic primary electorate for that matter) ought to know if a candidate is corrupt.

Zelensky told reporters at the United Nations on Wednesday that “nobody pushed me.”

Schiff, not Trump, is the one who has problems letting things go.

In March, the congressman alleged Trump engaged in crimes “worse than Watergate” prior to the release of the Mueller report.

For the previous two years, he claimed that he had “ample evidence of collusion in plain sight” that Trump colluded with Russia during the 2016 race, but never provided it.

The Ukraine transcript “scandal” is just the latest iteration of Schiff doing what he does best: making outrageous accusations against the president with nothing to back them up.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Schiff Claims Underwhelming Trump Transcript 'Far More Damning' Than He Imagined
Rashida Tlaib Accuses Witness of Being Involved in 'Conspiracy' Because She Winked in a Hearing
Republicans Predict Pelosi Will Lose Her Gavel in 2020 Because of Move To Impeach Trump
Doctor and Nurse Under Investigation After Performing Abortion on the Wrong Woman
Tulsi Gabbard Bucks Democrat Trends Again by Resisting Impeachment Push: 'Terribly Divisive'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×