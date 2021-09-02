A liberal scholar suggested on Wednesday that pro-life laws in red states would lead to the birth of more babies with Down syndrome, hurting the popular perception of conservatives in those states.

“You can’t screen for Down syndrome before about 10 weeks, and something like 80% of Down syndrome fetuses are aborted,” Richard Hanania, president of the Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology, tweeted.

“If red states ban abortion, we could see a world where they have five times as many children with Down syndrome, and similar numbers for other disabilities.”

You can’t screen for Down syndrome before about 10 weeks, and something like 80% of Down syndrome fetuses are aborted. If red states ban abortion, we could see a world where they have five times as many children with Down syndrome, and similar numbers for other disabilities. — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) September 2, 2021



Hanania then said red states could become “outliers in the whole developed world.”

“There are already negative stereotypes of Americans in these states, one can imagine it getting much more extreme,” he said.

“What if they also ban genetic engineering and embryo selection, while other places go ahead?”

“Will they maintain their belief in a small safety net and lower government spending in such a world? Would liberals change their minds about government spending if it ends up going to states that have much higher costs due to these laws? Many interesting things to think about,” he added.

Should it be illegal to abort a baby due to a diagnosis of Down syndrome? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

One in every 700 babies in the U.S. is born with Down syndrome, according to the National Down Syndrome Society.

It is unclear how many babies with Down syndrome are aborted, but one 2012 study estimated the abortion rate for such babies was 67 percent.

A 2011 study found that almost 99 percent of people with Down syndrome said they were happy with their lives and loved their families.

Hanania, a former research fellow at Columbia University who has written for The Atlantic, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“I didn’t even say it was *bad* that people in Red States could create a world where they have 5 times as many people with DS and other diseases,” he wrote in a later tweet.

“The ‘pro-life’ crowd jumped to the conclusion that more disability is bad. Tells you something, doesn’t it?”

I didn’t even say it was *bad* that people in Red States could create a world where they have 5 times as many people with DS and other diseases. The “pro-life” crowd jumped to the conclusion that more disability is bad. Tells you something, doesn’t it? https://t.co/2NVks0J6Ay — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) September 2, 2021



Hanania’s comments received criticism on social media.

“Have you ever met a kid with Down syndrome, Richard? I have,” tweeted Rachel Bovard, senior director of policy at the Conservative Partnership Institute.

“He’s one of my brothers. Downs kids are pure joy. Setting public policy thresholds for what constitutes a ‘worthwhile’ human life is eugenics. Even Planned Parenthood isn’t dumb enough to say this out loud.”

Have you ever met a kid with Down syndrome, Richard? I have. He’s one of my brothers. Downs kids are pure joy. Setting public policy thresholds for what constitutes a “worthwhile” human life is eugenics. Even Planned Parenthood isn’t dumb enough to say this out loud. https://t.co/7SF5KbbNj6 — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) September 2, 2021



WARNING: The following contains graphic language that some readers will find offensive.

OH NO WHATSOEVER WILL WE DO WITH THESE UNDESIRABLE HUMANS. these absolute fucking ableist ghouls https://t.co/UAbHgSIFS3 — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 2, 2021

“I’m perfectly happy with a world with more people with Down syndrome in it,” tweeted podcast host Allie Beth Stuckey. “I’m sorry you aren’t. Big eugenicist energy.”

I’m perfectly happy with a world with more people with Down syndrome in it. I’m sorry you aren’t. Big eugenicist energy. https://t.co/4BVPfMpJfV — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) September 2, 2021

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.