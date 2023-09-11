A high school in central Oregon canceled class on Monday, the anniversary of the Sept.11, 2001 terror attacks, due to a bomb threat.

On Sunday evening, parents of Summit High School students were sent an email informing them the school would be closed on the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack ever to occur on American soil.

The decision to cancel classes at the Bend, Oregon, school came after a bomb threat, administrators said in the email, which was also posted on the school’s website.

“After a meeting this evening with our law enforcement partners, we made the difficult decision to cancel all classes and activities at Summit High School on Monday, Sept. 11, in response to a threat that was posted on social media this weekend,” the email reads.

The communiqué adds:

“Law enforcement agencies are actively investigating this threat, and we believe it is best for students to stay home tomorrow. All students are excused for the day, and all after-school activities, including practices and games, are canceled.”

School officials said they are cooperating with police after a threat was posted online that made a direct reference to the solemn anniversary.

“The post, which has since been deleted, used threatening language in reference to Summit High School, use of a destructive device, and tomorrow’s anniversary of the 9/11 attacks,” the school said.

The statement from Summit High School concluded:

“With the assistance of Oregon State Police and the FBI, detectives are working to determine if the threat is credible or not. The school campus was searched today; an additional search will be conducted in the morning with the assistance of a trained OSP canine.”

KTVZ-TV reported police canines will spend part of Monday searching the school.

It is not clear if the person who made the threat is a student at Summit High School.

One woman on Facebook who claimed to be the parent of a Summit High School student said the situation is indicative of how divided the country is.

“Received a text from Bend LaPine School district tonight announcing my son’s high school is closed tomorrow,” the mother stated.

She then asked, “What is happening in our world? Someone posted a threat on social media referencing a threatening device and the 9/11 anniversary. It sent chills down my spine and makes me more disgusted than ever over all the violence and divisiveness that is the United States we currently live in. God help us all.”

Students across the country who are attending class on Monday were born after the 2001 attacks on the country.

Almost 3,000 people died after four planes were hijacked and two of them were flown into the two towers of the World Trade Center.

Another plane targeted the Pentagon in Washington.

United Airlines Flight 93 went down in rural Pennsylvania after the plane’s passengers incapacitated their hijackers, preventing them from targeting another building.

