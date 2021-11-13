School Official Gathered Intel on Anti-CRT Parents Including Background Checks and Pics of Their Kids: Report

Reports of intense surveillance of parents opposed to teaching critical race theory in Arizona’s Scottsdale Unified School District have provoked calls for the board president’s resignation.

At issue is a dossier of personal information of the parents and their children.

Conservative activist Christopher Rufo, who writes for City Journal and is a Manhattan Institute fellow, said he reviewed the information and tweeted his conclusions.

“Scottsdale Unified school board president Jann-Michael Greenburg has been caught assembling a dossier with confidential information on parents who oppose critical race theory — including photographs of their children,” he tweeted Thursday.

“I’ve reviewed the dossier and Greenburg has assembled a disturbing range of information on parents: commercial background checks, criminal records, address histories, divorce records, business filings, personal photographs, and other sensitive data. Abusive.”

“Greenburg paid for extensive private investigation profiles on individual parents. This file is more than 160 pages, with information including home addresses, family members, phone numbers, mortgage data, traffic tickets, ‘known associates,’ and social security numbers,” Rufo noted.

“YIKES: Here’s the father of Scottsdale Unified school board president Jann-Michael Greenburg, secretly taking bodycam footage of parents on school property and saying he hired a “private investigator who is writing down all their [license] plates,” Rufo tweeted.

In the video, Mark Greenburg talks about the extent of his investigation.

“Somewhere around here, we have a private investigator who’s writing down all their plates,” he says.

“That you’ve hired?” a woman responds.

“Yeah, I did. Yeah. I had our law firm do it so that it’s protected. So that we can get the information,” Greenburg replies.

Although the school district is blaming everything on Mark Greenburg, the father of Jann-Michael Greenburg who reportedly lives with his son, and trying to assuage parents, a report in AZ Free News made it clear that the damage — coming at a time when the National School Boards Association wants the Department of Justice to come down hard on parents resisting critical race theory — is beyond repair with soothing words.

“I am calling for the immediate resignation of our board president Jann-Michael Greenburg. We cannot allow anyone in a leadership position to secretly compile personal documents and information on moms and dads who have dared speak out publicly or on social media about their grievances with the district,” parent Amy Carney said.

“We request President Greenburg’s resignation from the Governing Board effective immediately for this and other recent embarrassments to our district.”

“These allegations are deeply troubling, especially as concerns the photography of a minor child without parental consent and the taking down of license plate numbers of parents who Mr. Greenberg supposedly perceived as political opponents,” said attorney Alexander Kolodin of the Davillier Law Group.

“Mr. Greenberg is an elected member of the school board. If such a photograph was taken with his express or tacit consent, he would potentially be liable for violations of Arizona’s Parents’ Bill of Rights, which recognizes a parent’s ‘fundamental’ right to consent before the government makes a video or voice recording of the minor child,” he said.

