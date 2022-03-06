Scotland has acted to drop a flag logo that was similar to the flag used by Russia’s navy.

Scotland’s flag is a white diagonal cross on a blue background, also known as the Saltire. A logo used as a background for some official presentations reversed that to show a blue diagonal cross on a white background.

But the logo bears an uncanny resemblance to the flag of the Russian navy, leading Scotland to discontinue its use, according to Politico.

Politico reported an internal email stated the logo would be “urgently” retired and is not to be used “under any circumstances.”

“The white with blue Saltire version of the Scottish government logo is part of the organization’s approved branding toolkit” but will no longer be used “given the situation in Ukraine,” a Scottish government spokeswoman said.

NEW: Scottish government drops Saltire from all comms because of its resemblance to Russian naval flag. Staff were told in an email it’s been “urgently” withdrawn and should not be used “under any circumstances’https://t.co/PDbFKQw9Xb — Esther Webber (@estwebber) March 3, 2022

The cross is known as a St. Andrew’s Cross after the patron saint of both Russia and Scotland. Russia ditched the flag after the Russian Revolution and restored its use in 1992 with the creation of the Russian federation, according to The Scotsman. The flag became the official banner of the Russian navy in 2000 by order of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Scotland’s action to distance itself from Russia came as even more organizations acted to isolate Russia.

Visa and Mastercard both announced on Saturday that they will no longer service transactions in Russia, according to The Washington Post.

“We are compelled to act following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed,” Visa Chief Executive Al Kelly said in a statement.

Mastercard announces they are suspending network services in Russia after President Zelensky called on them to do so during his meeting with US lawmakers this morning. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 5, 2022

“We regret the impact this will have on our valued colleagues, and on the clients, partners, merchants and cardholders we serve in Russia. This war and the ongoing threat to peace and stability demand we respond in line with our values.”

The move comes after layer upon layer of sanctions have been aimed at Russia’s economy.

“The Russian people will suffer the consequences of their leaders’ choices,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, according to The New York Times.

“The sanctions have turned out to be quite unprecedented,” said Maria Snegovaya, a visiting scholar at George Washington University. “Everybody in Russia is horrified. They’re trying to think of the best way to preserve their money.”

The sanctions are not only punishment, they are a form of punishment with the purpose of ultimately making Russia change course — with Putin or even perhaps without him.

“In terms of economic war, this is jumping into the void,” said Yakov Feygin, associate director of the Future of Capitalism program at the Berggruen Institute in Los Angeles, according to Bloomberg.

