Seahawks Receiver Picked for NFL Drug Test After Video of Him Catching Football Goes Viral

 By Richard Moorhead  February 21, 2023 at 4:30pm
A Seattle Seahawks wide receiver has been subjected to an NFL substance test after a video of his athletic prowess went viral.

DeKaylin “DK” Metcalf went viral for a Sunday video in which the wideout leaped several feet in the air for an athletic catch of a practice football.

“NFL will be drug testing DK Metcalf pretty soon,” one Twitter user said in a nod to Metcalf’s unbelievable jumping ability.

Metcalf later responded to the tweet in question — indicating that the NFL actually was going to drug test him.

Do you think Metcalf should have to take the drug test?

Metcalf later shared an Instagram story featuring a text message from a purported NFL representative.

The agent of the league explained that he had been selected for a mandated-drug test, seeking to set up a meeting with him on Monday for the test.

There’s no indication that the drug test was directly spurred by Metcalf’s jumping video.

Ten players are selected at random by a computer to participate in the tests every week, according to NBC Sports.

However, the timing of the test appears to be enough to give Metcalf and some of his fans suspicions that he’s being targeted.

The unreal jumping video wasn’t Metcalf’s only display of his athleticism last week.

The Ole Miss alumni secured MVP honors in the NBA’s Celebrity All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on Friday, scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to spur Dwayne Wade’s team to victory, according to the New York Post.

Metcalf has never tested positive for prohibited substances before.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Seahawks Receiver Picked for NFL Drug Test After Video of Him Catching Football Goes Viral
Conversation