Seahawks Receiver Picked for NFL Drug Test After Video of Him Catching Football Goes Viral

A Seattle Seahawks wide receiver has been subjected to an NFL substance test after a video of his athletic prowess went viral.

DeKaylin “DK” Metcalf went viral for a Sunday video in which the wideout leaped several feet in the air for an athletic catch of a practice football.

BREAKING: The United States has hired DK Metcalf to bring down the next Chinese spy balloon pic.twitter.com/CqVRzkFQyn — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 17, 2023

“NFL will be drug testing DK Metcalf pretty soon,” one Twitter user said in a nod to Metcalf’s unbelievable jumping ability.

NFL will be drug testing DK Metcalf pretty soon 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3AkeCdTWfB — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) February 17, 2023

Metcalf later responded to the tweet in question — indicating that the NFL actually was going to drug test him.

Drug test confirmed https://t.co/KKxlBYkJD2 — DeKaylin Metcalf (@dkm14) February 19, 2023

Metcalf later shared an Instagram story featuring a text message from a purported NFL representative.

The agent of the league explained that he had been selected for a mandated-drug test, seeking to set up a meeting with him on Monday for the test.

really & truly the NFL is the worst DK Metcalf posts a fun video & plays basketball & the NFL assumes he must be on something illegal pic.twitter.com/Vmcpr7E2es — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 19, 2023

There’s no indication that the drug test was directly spurred by Metcalf’s jumping video.

Ten players are selected at random by a computer to participate in the tests every week, according to NBC Sports.

However, the timing of the test appears to be enough to give Metcalf and some of his fans suspicions that he’s being targeted.

The unreal jumping video wasn’t Metcalf’s only display of his athleticism last week.

The Ole Miss alumni secured MVP honors in the NBA’s Celebrity All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on Friday, scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to spur Dwayne Wade’s team to victory, according to the New York Post.

NOW PLAYING 🎬 The DK Metcalf 2023 #RufflesCelebGame MVP Mixtape pic.twitter.com/PkHD60KvhJ — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 18, 2023

Metcalf has never tested positive for prohibited substances before.

