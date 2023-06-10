In another example of the liberals’ war against women, a leftist judge who is sold out to the extreme transgender agenda has ruled against a Seattle spa, saying that, despite the owners’ Christian faith, their rule against allowing men claiming to be women to use the facilities was a crime.

Seattle District Court Judge Barbara Jacobs Rothstein — who was first appointed to the bench by Jimmy Carter in 1980 — ruled that a traditional Korean spa where women participate in the nude will be required to allow men who pretend to be women to walk around in the nude with their male genitalia in full view. In effect, the 84-year-old judge has ruled that transgenderism is a chief American principle.

The Olympus Spa was dragged into court when transgender agitator Haven Wilvich filed a civil rights discrimination complaint against the spa when operators told him he could not walk around nude among the women because they had a “women-only” rule, and transgenders who had not fully transitioned were not allowed.

Spa operators said their “women-only rule … is essential for the safety, legal protection, and well-being of our customers,” the New York Post reported.

The business did allow transgender men who went the full transitioning distance and had their male genitalia removed to complete the cosmetic fantasy that they are women. But men who still had their male genitalia were not allowed.

Korean Women’s Only Spa in Seattle has been forced to allow Transgender customers with penises to use the spa, even though all customers must be naked. After a biological man, Haven Wilvich, who identifies as trans filed a discrimination suit for being denied access to the… pic.twitter.com/Q3FvnWCyn9 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 9, 2023

Wilvich, though, claimed that merely “identifying” as a woman should be enough to allow him entry to the spa and claimed that the business was discriminating against him and breaking the State of Washington’s extremely liberal “human rights” laws.

Proving that he is merely an activist and not really an aggrieved customer, reports noted that Wilvich never once even went to the spa to try to gain entry. He launched his attack after merely hearing about the spa’s “women-only” rule. Wilvich has admitted that he filed his complaint after only speaking to the spa on the phone and after he was told that “pre-op trans women were not allowed.”

“They were breaking Washington state law and I reported that violation,” the extremist told the media.

Because it is a traditional Korean spa of gender-segregated bathhouses called “jjimjilbang,” the rules require women to be nude in the pool area, Yahoo News added.

The owners of the spa, Myoon Woon Lee, and company’s president, Sun Lee, told the courts that they are “unwilling to remake the ‘jjimjilbang’ we have worked so hard over many years to build and preserve, simply for the sake of promoting gender neutrality.”

Lee said that he feared that allowing men to walk around nude would expose his business to lawsuits and maybe criminal penalties from women, especially minors. He also said that naked men in the spa have already cost him customers who will never return.

But the pair also cited their Christian religious beliefs to reject transgender customers who have not fully transitioned.

Wilvich had initially sent his complaint to the Washington State Human Rights Commission in 2020 and that body had ruled against the spa, ordering them to allow pre-operative transgender women to parade around nude to their heart’s content.

But in 2021, the spa launched its own lawsuit against Andreta Armstrong, the commission’s executive director, alleging that Armstrong violated the spa owners’ First Amendment rights of freedom of speech and religion, and their right to freedom of association.

Unfortunately, Rothstein ruled against each of these points, as can be seen in excerpts of her ruling at Reason’s Volokh Conspiracy blog. Rothstein’s ruling promulgates Wilvich’s fantasy that he is a woman and basically elevates that as a more important principle than the more than 200-year-old American ideals of free speech, freedom of religion and freedom of association.

In her ruling, the judge pointed out that the WSHRC says “sexual orientation” includes those whose “gender identity, self-image, appearance, behavior, or expression is different from that traditionally associated with the sex assigned to that person at birth,” Yahoo reported.

Wilvich, of course, was thrilled with his victory. Indeed, the extremist celebrated on social media by calling himself “more woman” than any real woman because he chose transgenderism — a practice that has been linked to mental illness.

“I’m more woman than any TERF will ever be because I am an intentional woman whereas they are only incidental,” he wrote, according to the Post.

He also doubled down on that sentiment, telling the media, “I think that’s true. I think ‘chosen’ womanhood is just as valid, if not more valid, than people who don’t analyze their gender, who don’t think critically about the role that they’ve been given in society.”

Despite his pride in helping to destroy the safety of women, not to mention the business of the Olympus Spa, Wilvich is also blasting both the court and the WSHRC for including his name in the proceedings.

“My name never should have been part of the public record,” Wilvich said, adding that it’s a “dangerous precedent to be set for minority people.”

In other words, Wilvich is looking to eliminate another long-held American tradition, the one where people accused of crimes are allowed to face their accusers. Like all these left-wing loons, he evidently believes no American principle or tradition is worth keeping; all must be destroyed in service to radical transgenderism.

The law has been thoroughly perverted to serve the transgender agenda, putting women and girls at risk in nearly every corner of this country. And it will only get worse from here as sick-minded men realize they can use the cover of transgenderism to force themselves into women’s spaces. Worse, they know the courts will serve as their enforcers.

