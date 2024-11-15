Share
News

Seattle Woman Accused of Hacking Father to Death During Election Night Argument

 By Jack Davis  November 15, 2024 at 3:15pm
Share

A Seattle woman is facing first-degree murder charges after an election night incident at her home in which her father was killed with an ice ax.

Corey Burke, 33, told police she wanted the house kept dark while her father, Timothy Burke, 67, wanted the lights on, according to KOMO-TV.

Corey Burke is charged with first-degree murder. She is being held in the King County Jail on $2 million bail.

Corey Burke told police that she decided she “needed to do something” about her father and grabbed an ice ax.

Court documents allege that Corey Burke tripped Timothy Burke, strangled him, and then “bit him and hit him several times in the head and side with the blunt and sharp ends of the ice axe.”

Prosecutors claim Corey Burke sat next to her father until he stopped breathing, then smashed several windows in the house.

Police arrived to the sound of clapping, and reported that Corey Burke told them  “she had been clapping inside her home because she was happy, so she started clapping.”

Should Washington state reinstate the death penalty to deal with murders like this?

According to a police document, a neighbor texted Burke, who works for Jeff Bezos’ rocket company Blue Origin, to about the smashed windows and asked if she was OK, and received a reply that said, “You need to just do it,” according to the Daily Mail.

The Mail reported police documents said Corey Burke told them she “’knew it needed to happen today” and that she “knew that there was something important about election day.”

The Mail said she told police she “wanted to help people change their attachment to their parents.”

Related:
Lawyer Who Stood Up for Trump at SCOTUS Tapped to Represent His Administration in Court

She told police she felt “hyper focused and disorganized when it came to her own attachment to her father.”

According to a New York Post report that cited police documents, Corey Burke said that President-elect Donald Trump’s victory “overwhelmed” her.

The Post reported that Corey Burke is married to transgender writer Samantha Leigh Allen.

According to the Post, Burke was quoted by police as saying that smashing the windows of the house was “an act of liberation.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Seattle Woman Accused of Hacking Father to Death During Election Night Argument
Lawyer Who Stood Up for Trump at SCOTUS Tapped to Represent His Administration in Court
Winning Bigly: Major Companies Are Reportedly Running Back to X Following Trump's Election Victory
Jack Smith Scrambling to Finish His Work So He Can Resign Before Trump Takes Office: Report
'God-Tier Level Trolling': Fetterman Reacts to Matt Gaetz News as Democrats Fume Over Trump's New Pick
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation