Seattle Woman Accused of Hacking Father to Death During Election Night Argument

A Seattle woman is facing first-degree murder charges after an election night incident at her home in which her father was killed with an ice ax.

Corey Burke, 33, told police she wanted the house kept dark while her father, Timothy Burke, 67, wanted the lights on, according to KOMO-TV.

Corey Burke is charged with first-degree murder. She is being held in the King County Jail on $2 million bail.

Corey Burke told police that she decided she “needed to do something” about her father and grabbed an ice ax.

Court documents allege that Corey Burke tripped Timothy Burke, strangled him, and then “bit him and hit him several times in the head and side with the blunt and sharp ends of the ice axe.”

Prosecutors claim Corey Burke sat next to her father until he stopped breathing, then smashed several windows in the house.

Power lesbian Corey Burke murders her father with an ice axe in Election Night meltdown at Seattle home https://t.co/uk2VYFEiC9 pic.twitter.com/iAvMmzP8hq — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) November 13, 2024

Police arrived to the sound of clapping, and reported that Corey Burke told them “she had been clapping inside her home because she was happy, so she started clapping.”

Should Washington state reinstate the death penalty to deal with murders like this? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

According to a police document, a neighbor texted Burke, who works for Jeff Bezos’ rocket company Blue Origin, to about the smashed windows and asked if she was OK, and received a reply that said, “You need to just do it,” according to the Daily Mail.

The Mail reported police documents said Corey Burke told them she “’knew it needed to happen today” and that she “knew that there was something important about election day.”

This is Corey Burke (33). She kiIIed her father with an ice ax on Election Night (Seattle). Married to a prominent trans author. pic.twitter.com/LCOvce7ltp — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 13, 2024

The Mail said she told police she “wanted to help people change their attachment to their parents.”

She told police she felt “hyper focused and disorganized when it came to her own attachment to her father.”

Corey Burke’s tragic case is a stark reminder of the potentially devastating consequences of untreated mental health issues, especially under stress. Her decision to murder her father with an ice axe and engage in a destructive rampage reflects the profound emotional instability… pic.twitter.com/Yf5TSjx6fz — Rafael Santiago (@RaphySantiag) November 13, 2024

According to a New York Post report that cited police documents, Corey Burke said that President-elect Donald Trump’s victory “overwhelmed” her.

The Post reported that Corey Burke is married to transgender writer Samantha Leigh Allen.

According to the Post, Burke was quoted by police as saying that smashing the windows of the house was “an act of liberation.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.