A Ring security camera showed a boy rescuing his dog just moments before a tornado obliterated the yard.

Justin Michaels, the senior national correspondent at The Weather Channel, shared the reel to social media on Thursday.

Anthony Stanley’s security camera captured EXTRAORDINARY video of a believed tornado ripping through his back yard just seconds after his son went to bring their dog inside… just 18 seconds pass, and then… well, watch 👀 pic.twitter.com/5XFiqnm402 — Justin Michaels (@JMichaelsNews) March 20, 2025

“Anthony Stanley’s security camera captured EXTRAORDINARY video of a believed tornado ripping through his back yard just seconds after his son went to bring their dog inside… just 18 seconds pass, and then… well, watch,” Michaels’ caption read.

Footage showed the boy rushing into the backyard to free the dog, which was locked in its kennel.

The boy’s father then rushed after his son before both ran back to the house with the dog in tow.

Seconds later, the storm intensified.

The kennel is then seen blowing away, followed by the shed, along with everything inside of it.

Have you ever been in a tornado? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 36% (5 Votes) No: 64% (9 Votes)

Surprisingly, the only thing left standing was the trampoline.

“I texted with Anthony today to check on his dog and family who are all just fine, and I asked him how his trampoline was secured. He said cheap stakes from Amazon. They worked!,” Michaels wrote in a follow-up comment.

I texted with Anthony today to check on his dog and family who are all just fine, and I asked him how his trampoline was secured. He said cheap stakes from Amazon. They worked! — Justin Michaels (@JMichaelsNews) March 21, 2025

While most of Michaels’ Facebook reels have hundreds or thousands of views, this video picked up 6.8 million views by Saturday.

Michaels didn’t say in his caption where the footage was taken, but in a post on March 15, he shared another video about tornado safety, which he recorded in Arabi, Louisiana.

ALERT: There’s now a “Particularly Dangerous Situation” (PDS) Tornado Watch for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi until 6 p.m. CDT. Numerous tornadoes are expected, including the potential for violent tornadoes (EF3+) in these areas. pic.twitter.com/Z0shgaYn6e — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) March 15, 2025

Tornadoes tore through Mississippi and southeast Louisiana on March 15, according to WWL-TV in New Orleans.

Missouri, Arkansas, Alabama and North Carolina were also hit by tornadoes and severe storms over the last week, and each of those states reported deaths, according to Fox Weather.

In total, there were more than 100 tornadoes that damaged 13 states through March 14 and 15, according to AccuWeather.

“People are waking up today to the grim reality that some of them may not be here tomorrow,” Michaels said in his March 15 Post. “This is especially true on days when the severe weather threat is near its highest, with TORCON levels up to 9 (1-10 scale). Deadly tornadoes are highly likely to strike the Deep South. However, it’s important to remember taking the right action can save your life.

“I shot a video on assignment for @weatherchannel in Louisiana about the significance of taking shelter in the lowest level of your home, as far away from exterior walls and windows as possible. In simple terms, the farther you are from the outside, the greater your chances of surviving a tornado,” Michaels wrote.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.