Path 27
Lifestyle

After Seeing Kids Playing Basketball with Milk Crate, Officers Go Above and Beyond to Surprise Them with Real Hoop

Amanda Thomason June 23, 2021 at 2:32pm
Path 27

They say necessity is the mother of invention, and when you’re a kid with limitless imagination, many things are possible.

That was certainly true of a group of kids in one Chicago neighborhood whose love for basketball was great enough that they found what they could to set up a basketball court: a small cement slab and an old milk crate.

It was enough for a time, even if it wasn’t regulation.

But that all changed after some Chicago Police Department officers spotted the kids.

The story that resulted was heartwarming enough that Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown had to tweet the story.

Trending:
Poll: One-Third of Americans Believe Joe Biden Won Election Because of Voter Fraud

“Officers from @ChicagoCAPS06 noticed a group of children in the neighborhood playing basketball using a milk crate as their hoop,” Brown wrote on Monday.

“The officers saw an opportunity to help the kids with their game, so they got together to buy them a new hoop and basketballs.”

Two officers lugged the boxed gift to the porch where another officer stood as a woman covered a young man’s eyes, removing her hands to reveal the surprise.

The boy, upon seeing the brand-new basketball hoop immediately shouted “thank you!” and started bouncing up and down with excitement.

“Is that a little bit better?” one of the officers asked.

Related:
K9 Dies 'A True Hero' During Shootout, Saves Lives by Diverting Armed Suspect's Attention Away from Officers

“Yeah!” the boy said, giving the cop an enthusiastic high-five.

“These #ChicagoPolice officers surprised the kids with their new hoop and took time out to assemble it for them,” the superintendent continued in his Twitter thread.

“They even stuck around to play a quick game of basketball with their new friends! Not only did this make the kids happy, but it made my day too.”

The kids looked happy to have their new setup and no doubt it will give them hours of entertainment. The officers didn’t look like they minded the change of pace, either — a true win/win situation.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Path 27
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




loading
After Seeing Kids Playing Basketball with Milk Crate, Officers Go Above and Beyond to Surprise Them with Real Hoop
'Chunk' the Golden Retriever Missing for 2 Weeks Finally Found by State Troopers Swimming in the Bay
K9 Dies 'A True Hero' During Shootout, Saves Lives by Diverting Armed Suspect's Attention Away from Officers
Quick-Thinking Sheriff's Deputies Save Teen's Life Following Harrowing Bridge Encounter
'Thank God for Her': Courageous Pup Saves Sleeping Family from Would-Be House Fire
See more...

Conversation