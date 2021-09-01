Path 27
News
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Dec. 20, 2018.
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Dec. 20, 2018. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Sen. Graham Scorches Biden for Claiming Afghanistan Success: 'Scares the Hell Out of Me'

 By Dillon Burroughs  September 1, 2021 at 11:42am
South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham blasted President Joe Biden during a Wednesday interview on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” saying the president’s claim that the Afghanistan exit was a success “scares the hell out of me.”

“I think President Biden really believes this was successful. Joe Biden is a dangerous man when it comes to our national security and our economic well-being,” Graham said during the interview.

“And you really can’t believe a word he’s telling you,” the senator said. “Let’s just look at what he’s telling us about our own national security. ‘The war is over.’

“Well, if the war is over, why are we still using drones to kill terrorists in Afghanistan? I can assure you the war between radical Islam and the United States in Afghanistan is not over.”

Later in the interview, Graham said Americans can’t trust the Democratic president to tell the truth.

“You can’t believe anything he says. But I think in his mind, he believes he’s been successful, and that scares the hell out of me,”  Graham said.

The senator also said leaving Afghanistan would not stop the growing threat of terrorism to Americans. Instead, he said, the botched departure exposes the U.S. to another possible terrorist attack.

“The drone program will not stop ISIS from growing in Afghanistan. It did not work in Iraq and Syria. We’re very much exposed to a 9/11,” Graham said during the interview.

In a Sunday interview with CBS News’ “Face the Nation,” he also criticized Biden’s handling of Afghanistan.

“President Biden said he wanted to take this, Afghanistan, off the plate for future presidents,” the senator said. “He has done the exact opposite. For the next 20 years, American presidents will be dealing with this catastrophe in Afghanistan.

“This war has not ended. We’ve entered into a new deadly chapter. Terrorists are now in charge of Afghanistan.”

Again referring to 9/11, Graham said, “We’re leaving thousands of Afghan allies behind who fault bravely with us. We’re going to leave hundreds of American citizens behind. The chance of another 9/11 just went through the roof.”

The chaotic U.S. military departure came amid terrorist attacks that left more than 100 people dead in Kabul last week.

A total of 13 U.S. service members were killed Thursday, with more wounded.

In addition, hundreds of Americans have been left behind in Afghanistan. This includes 24 California students who were under the Taliban’s control as of Wednesday.

Sen. Graham Scorches Biden for Claiming Afghanistan Success: 'Scares the Hell Out of Me'
