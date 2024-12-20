Senile Biden Frees 100+ Illegals Who Rioted at Border Because They're Not 'Border Security Risks' Under His Policy: Report

Since Inauguration Day 2021, President Joe Biden’s policies on the southern border have been as out of touch with reality as the president himself.

With Biden’s long-self-evident four-year descent into dotage confirmed, yet again, in a blockbuster expose published by The Wall Street Journal on Thursday, even Biden supporters can’t deny the damage being done.

And a report by the New York Post on Friday demonstrates just how corrosive the Biden administration has been — implementing policies loved by progressives under a senile figurehead.

According to the Post, more than 120 illegal aliens who stormed across the border in March have been set free inside the United States “under a Biden administration policy that directs the agency to prioritize their enforcement and detention capacity for those deemed public safety, national security and border security risks.”

Check out a video of the event, published to the social media platform X by Post reporter Jennie Taer, who also wrote the Friday report. These characters aren’t risky at all:

This is the moment when TX National Guard became overrun by migrants rioting to get across the border here in El Paso today We were there and saw it all happen. Absolute chaos here. pic.twitter.com/VN6Kf663ie — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) March 21, 2024

Leave aside the nebulous question of “national security” in this particular case — maybe there weren’t any actual Iranian operatives or Jordanian terrrorists in this bunch.

Still, it’s hard to imagine a better definition of “more serious threat” to the idea of “border security risks” than a mob of violent men crossing the border and attacking border guards.

Should Biden be prosecuted after leaving office for gross violations of the law? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

And the threat to public safety speaks for itself.

“It goes a long way to show where our officials’ loyalties lie,” a Texas National Guard source told the Post.

“We have soldiers who are still recovering from injuries to this day and our officials have shielded their attackers from any consequence.

“This type of precedent-setting will only serve to encourage more aggression and violence from the migrants because they have been shown that they can absolutely get away with it.”

That, of course, is the lesson for anyone watching the dwindling days of the Biden White House.

This is an administration that, from Day One, has made opening the American border to an invasion of illegal migrants one of its top priorities.

It’s an administration that has spent four years demonizing the men and women charged with securing that border. (Remember the hoax about “whipped” Haitians?)

It’s an administration that has employed, in Alejandro Mayorkas, a secretary of the Department of Homeland Security who appears to be more concerned with lying to Congress about the security of the homeland than securing the homeland itself.

The Post report is billed as an “exclusive,” and appears to rely solely on the National Guard source quoted, but it describes a development entirely in character with the Biden administration’s approach.

And Americans noticed:

This is the moment when TX National Guard became overrun by migrants rioting to get across the border here in El Paso today We were there and saw it all happen. Absolute chaos here. pic.twitter.com/VN6Kf663ie — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) March 21, 2024

Storming the border is not a security threat. — Nicki (@so_anyway_) December 19, 2024

It’s our fault for tolerating this Administration. — Jerome (@ProducerJerome) December 20, 2024

Fortunately, thanks to the November election, the end is in sight for the madness on the southern border.

After four years of Biden, the damage has been done, but the repairs can begin.

And Inauguration Day 2025 can’t come soon enough.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.