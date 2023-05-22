There is an old adage in sports that “Father Time is undefeated.”

For those unfamiliar with sports ball, the phrase essentially points to the inevitable aging and atrophying of physical skills for professional athletes as they get older.

But just as time and age often catch up to a pro athlete in his late 30s, so too does it come for everyday Americans as their age begins to creep from septuagenarian to octogenarian.

In other words: Time and age undoubtedly will catch up (or have caught up) with 80-year-old Joe Biden — and he’s being called out about it by people who are all too familiar with that very same passage of time.

According to The Messenger, President Biden is struggling to drum up unified support from the senior citizens in his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, due to a litany of factors, including his age.

The Messenger spoke to several older residents of the majority-Democrat city and found that support was anything but unanimous for the incumbent president.

Ike Mielo, 82, voted for Biden in 2020.

When speaking to The Messenger, he explained, “You start to lose your mind after a certain age. I see myself, you know. I think we need a younger guy.”

Eighty-six-year-old Barbara Petroski, another Biden voter in 2020, went as far as to call the president’s current persona a “front.”

Is Biden too old for the White House? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (10 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“He’s making a good front and everything, but I just don’t think he has the capabilities anymore,” Petroski said. “And four more years? I just don’t think he’s going to have the brain power.”

She told The Messenger she won’t be voting for Biden in 2024. Instead, she would like former Vice President Mike Pence to run for the White House.

Of note, Petroski also said the only way she would vote for Biden is if he is running against former President Donald Trump, should he be the 2024 GOP nominee, though she feels both men are too old. (Trump is 76.)

“There comes a time when you have to step down. And it’s hard to concede to that too, you know,” she said.

Fred Miller, a retired Republican in his 60s, said one of the biggest reasons he’d vote against Biden is that he doesn’t trust Vice President Kamala Harris whatsoever.

“I don’t want to pick [a newspaper] up in the morning and see that President Biden has passed away overnight and now Kamala Harris is our president,” Miller said.

Obviously, there are also plenty of voters in Scranton who will laud Biden and support him no matter what.

But this could be a troubling sign for the president’s re-election bid.

If Biden is unable to drum up wholesale support from his hometown, how will he be able to drum up wholesale support elsewhere?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.