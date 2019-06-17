SECTIONS
Murders Reported in London over Weekend, Even with Tight Weapons Regulations

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, left; President Donald Trump, right.Tolga Akmen / AFP / Getty Images; Mark Wilson / Getty ImagesLondon Mayor Sadiq Khan, left, and President Donald Trump are vocal critics of each other. (Tolga Akmen / AFP / Getty Images; Mark Wilson / Getty Images)

By Jake Dima
Published June 17, 2019 at 2:27pm
Several people were murdered in London between Friday and Monday by suspects using weapons that are highly regulated in the British city.

London Police initiated an investigation after an 18-year-old was stabbed to death and a 19-year-old man was shot multiple times in two incidents Friday.

Two more are dead after attacks between Saturday and Monday, police said.

London increased its police and “specialist presence” to combat the violence.

Officers made several arrests in the string of attacks, but are struggling to find more suspects, Fox News reported.

Scotland Yard officials said while police have made a “significant number of arrests,” officers are following up on additional “investigative leads to ensure that we achieve justice for the families of those affected by violence in the last few days.”

Even with the occurrence of these murders, London has some of the most stringent firearms laws in the world.

But guns aren’t the only targets of government regulation. London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted a warning to knife carriers in April 2018.

President Donald Trump has been a critic of Khan, and expressed pessimism Saturday about how he’s running the city.

The tweets were reminiscent of Trump’s attacks on the mayor just before Trump’s official state meeting with the royal family in early June.

Elsewhere in the U.K., authorities’ attempts to keep knives from being used in violent crimes have been met with some trouble.

“There has been one fatal stabbing every 1.45 days so far this year in England and Wales,” BBC reported in May.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

The Daily Caller News Foundation
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







