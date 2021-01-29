Canadian businessman and “Shark Tank” television personality Kevin O’Leary says Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York knows a thing or two about how to make a buck.

O’Leary, otherwise known as “Mr. Wonderful,” released a Twitter video on Thursday that shows him wearing a sweatshirt the New York progressive hawks on her website that bears the slogan “Tax the Rich.”

“I want to talk about fashion, I want to talk about capitalism. I want to talk about socialism,” he said as the video opened. “I want to talk about gross margins. Let me show you something.”

“Check this out: I look spectacular in this,” he said, pointing to the sweatshirt.

“I was walking on the beach earlier today, right out there,” O’Leary said, as he moved his camera to show the Miami Beach waterfront. “Everybody wants to buy this off me. I got this from the official AOC site.”

This proves it. Inside of every socialist there is a capitalist screaming to get out! @AOC #Fashionista pic.twitter.com/Tv3csr0jDu — Kevin O’Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) January 28, 2021

“Now let’s talk about gross margins. Check this out,” he said, as the camera panned to his computer where the cost of the shirt was shown on Ocasio-Cortez’s website.

The screen showed the shirt base cost of $58, tacking on the additional cost of shipping.

“I paid $67.22 for this. I’m gonna guess she lands this basically for, I don’t know, six bucks? It’s fleece-wear, and five bucks for shipping. That’s 85 percent gross margin. That’s spectacular,” he said.

Then came the moral of the story.

“Listen, you know what this proves? Inside of every socialist, there’s a capitalist screaming to get out!”

O’Leary closed by making Ocasio-Cortez an offer. “AOC, call me. We can blow this thing up together. We could make a fortune. I only want 7 percent royalty. That’s being reasonable. Call me. Call me,” he said.

Upon the release of her limited clothing line in December, Ocasio-Cortez was criticized by various Twitter users for the prices she charged.

At $58.00 for a sweatshirt, you’re not taxing the rich, you’re overcharging the stupid. — Darryl K (@keetondg) December 3, 2020

Nothing says economic justice like spending $65 on a sweatshirt pic.twitter.com/IiOWW5857U — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 3, 2020

Money is a subject Ocasio-Cortez has shown her expertise in.

According to Opensecrets.org, Ocasio-Cortez raked in $18,900,658 for the 2020 election cycle and spent $16,155,612 of it, leaving her with over $3 million for her next campaign.

