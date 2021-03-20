The mystery surrounding the February car crash of golf legend Tiger Woods continues to deepen as investigators now reportedly believe Woods never once deployed his brakes before the near-fatal accident.

Woods, 45, sustained massive injuries to his legs and a gash to his chin when he careened off of a road in a residential area in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, last month. His vehicle rolled over multiple times, but he was reported to be alert when first responders pulled him from the mangled vehicle.

The accident captured the attention of the world and even elicited public comments from former President Donald Trump.

The golfer will most certainly be sidelined again this year from the sport he commanded for nearly two decades, while he mends from injuries sustained in the crash. Woods was already healing from another back surgery when he crashed.

According to a report from TMZ, there might be more to that crash than originally thought.

Sources with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reportedly told TMZ that after poring through data from Woods’ SUV that there is no evidence he attempted to slow down before the rollover crash. The outlet speculated Woods “did nothing to prevent the crash once he lost control of the vehicle.”

Data from the vehicle and surveillance videos from the area reportedly show Woods was driving normally before he inexplicably accelerated, crashed and only came to a stop when the vehicle had quit rolling.

The LA County Sheriff’s Department ruled out alcohol or drugs as a contributing factor in the crash. His blood was never drawn, as those who assisted him in the aftermath of the crash found him to be coherent.

The outlet floated their own suggestion that the golfer might have lost consciousness before the crash, however, they didn’t elaborate on the theory. TMZ reported Woods had no recollection of leaving the roadway.

The February crash was the latest setback for a man who is widely considered the greatest to ever swing a club. Woods began his professional career at 20-years-old in 1996.

He won his first Masters Tournament in 1997 at age 21 beating his competitors by a record 12 strokes. Woods went on the next year to win his first PGA Championship.

In 2000, he won both the U.S. Open and the British Open Championships. Both feats he would repeat. Woods has won each major championship multiple times, but after winning the 2007 PGA Championship, Woods’ game slipped due to health issues and highly-publicized personal challenges.

The golfer shocked the world in 2019, when at age 43 he came back and won another Masters championship as an afterthought. Woods has taken home a green jacket five times across three decades.

Woods, with 15 major wins, is only three behind legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus, who won 18 majors before retiring.

