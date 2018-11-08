SECTIONS
Crime US News
Print

Sheriff Reveals Heroic Actions of 6 Off-Duty Officers Who Were in Bar During Massacre

Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean speaks to reportersFox 10 Phoenix / YouTube screen shotVentura County Sheriff Geoff Dean describes some of the heroic actions taken by law enforcement officers late Wednesday during a mass shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California. (Fox 10 Phoenix / YouTube screen shot)

By Randy DeSoto
at 11:51am
Print

Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean shared an account of the heroic actions of six off-duty police officers at the bar shooting in Thousand Oaks, California in Wednesday night, saying they used their own bodies to protect at least one of the young women on hand.

Ian David Long, a 28-year-old former Marine, allegedly opened fire at the Borderline Bar & Grill killing 11 patrons, as well as a Ventura County sheriff who responded within minutes to the scene. Long is believed to have taken his own life as law enforcement moved in.

Fox News reported that approximately 150 to 200 people were in the bar for “Country College Night.”

Dean told reporters on Thursday morning that there were at least six off-duty police officers who were in the Southern California night spot, just north of Los Angeles.

TRENDING: Senate Investigators Find Evidence Ford May Have Mistaken Kavanaugh for Another Man

Dean said the officers were from multiple agencies and were unarmed at the time of the attack..

“I already talked to a parent who said, ‘They stood in front of my daughter,’ so it was amazing,” recounted the sheriff.

Dean and Sgt. Julie Novak with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department became emotional when talking about their colleague Sgt. Ron Helus, a 29-year veteran of the force, who was shot leading a group of three officers into the bar as gunfire rang out inside.

“He was totally committed. He gave his all, and tonight, as I told his wife, he died a hero because he went in to save lives,” Dean said.

Novak told “Fox & Friends” on Thursday that Helus could have retired a few years ago, “but he stayed on because he loved the fight.”

“He loved protecting people, and he did exactly that tonight by running into this building to save peoples’ lives where there were gunshots. He’s just nothing but a hero right now,” she added.

RELATED: Identity of California Gunman Released, Known to Police and Had Military Background

California Gov. Jerry Brown recognized the heroism of Helus and the others in law enforcement in responding to the shooting.

“Our hearts ache today for the victims of this heinous act and our deepest condolences are with the Thousand Oaks community and those who lost friends and loved ones,” he said in a statement.

“We are grateful for law enforcement and others, including Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus, who took heroic action to save lives tonight,” Brown added.

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted condolences to those impacted by the shooting, and also commended the first responders who were at the scene.

President Donald Trump has ordered the flag to be flown at half staff at the White House and all public buildings “out of solemn respect for the victims.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

President Donald TrumpJim Watson / Getty Images

Trump Issues First Response to Midterm Results

Jack Davis

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman elected to Congress, took a harsh tone in her victory speech at La Boom nightclub in Queens on Tuesday.Rick Loomis / Getty Images

Ocasio-Cortez Launches into Wildly Divisive Victory Speech – ‘Disturbing Human Rights Violations Being Committed by ICE’

Chuck Ross

Roger StoneMark Wilson / Getty Images

Filmmaker Backed Up Roger Stone’s Claims in Mueller Grand Jury Testimony

Savannah Pointer

Darrell IssaChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Outgoing Republican Warns a Democrat Will Be Elected To Replace Him

Chris Agee

Donald Trump about to speak into a microphone.Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock

Trump Issues Warning to House Democrats About Launching Investigations – ‘Two Can Play That Game’

Randy DeSoto

Taylor Swift performs at ANZ StadiumDon Arnold / TAS18 / Getty Images

Katie Pavlich to Taylor Swift After Blackburn Win: ‘Hope It Was Worth It!’

Randy DeSoto

Martha McSally and Kyrsten SinemaRalph Freso / Getty Images; Rich Fury/Getty Images

Projection: McSally Defeats Sinema, Secures AZ Senate Seat for GOP

Jack Davis

Gillum v DeSantisJoe Raedle / Getty Images; Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Breaking: DeSantis Defeats Gillum for FL Governorship, Significant Blow to Democrats

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.