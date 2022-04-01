Shock Statistic Reveals How Many Illegals Have Slipped Past Border Patrol Into America

A disturbing new statistic reveals how many illegal aliens are infiltrating the United States without being caught.

Fox News border reporter Bill Melugin revealed that Customs and Border Protection has accounted for 300,000 ‘gotaways’ since the start of the 2022 fiscal year in October.

Melugin cited three sources within the agency.

BREAKING: Three high level CBP & Border Patrol sources tell me there have been over 300,000 recorded gotaways since October 1st, including more than 62,000 just in the month of March. That’s 2,000 per day.

I’m told the true number is even higher, these are only *known*. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 1, 2022

The overwhelming majority of illegal aliens who infiltrate the border hand themselves over to US authorities, expecting to receive amnesty from the government and legal authorization in the immigration court system.

‘Gotaways,’ or illegals who evade any arrest or detention, are even more dangerous to the American public.

There’s no way to screen them for criminal connections, terrorist affiliations or smuggling of drugs such as fentanyl.

Smugglers of drugs and humans are more likely to take means to evade apprehension.

These people aren’t checked into the immigration courts, making it even harder to deport them in the future.

Should illegal aliens be deported? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (6 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

According to Fox News, the gotaways who have evaded arrest in fiscal year 2022 already nearly exceed those who got through in 2021.

Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott said that there were 400,000 gotaways that year.

With the fiscal year just over halfway over, it’s almost assured that many more illegals will sneak past Border Patrol by October.

An expected spring surge of illegals is yet to begin in earnest, with President Joe Biden announcing he’s terminating a public health order to expel illegal aliens imposed by former President Donald Trump.

“We are expecting to get wrecked,” one Border Patrol agent is quoted by Fox.

Worst domestic news today: the Biden Administration will admit double or more the number of “undocumented” immigrants at the border, starting May 28. Best GOP political news today: the same as above. (Arizona, Nevada, and more Dem senators will lose their elections) — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) April 1, 2022

Customs and Border Protection uses means such as remote cameras and sensors to detect the presence of illegals in areas where they’re not capable of apprehending them.

It’s likely the figure of 300,000 gotaways is a low estimate, with even more illegals evading Border Patrol’s measures to detect them on the way in.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.