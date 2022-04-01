Share
Shock Statistic Reveals How Many Illegals Have Slipped Past Border Patrol Into America

 By Richard Moorhead  April 1, 2022 at 1:44pm
A disturbing new statistic reveals how many illegal aliens are infiltrating the United States without being caught.

Fox News border reporter Bill Melugin revealed that Customs and Border Protection has accounted for 300,000 ‘gotaways’ since the start of the 2022 fiscal year in October.

Melugin cited three sources within the agency.

The overwhelming majority of illegal aliens who infiltrate the border hand themselves over to US authorities, expecting to receive amnesty from the government and legal authorization in the immigration court system.

‘Gotaways,’ or illegals who evade any arrest or detention, are even more dangerous to the American public.

There’s no way to screen them for criminal connections, terrorist affiliations or smuggling of drugs such as fentanyl.

Smugglers of drugs and humans are more likely to take means to evade apprehension.

These people aren’t checked into the immigration courts, making it even harder to deport them in the future.

According to Fox News, the gotaways who have evaded arrest in fiscal year 2022 already nearly exceed those who got through in 2021.

Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott said that there were 400,000 gotaways that year.

With the fiscal year just over halfway over, it’s almost assured that many more illegals will sneak past Border Patrol by October.

An expected spring surge of illegals is yet to begin in earnest, with President Joe Biden announcing he’s terminating a public health order to expel illegal aliens imposed by former President Donald Trump.

“We are expecting to get wrecked,” one Border Patrol agent is quoted by Fox.

Customs and Border Protection uses means such as remote cameras and sensors to detect the presence of illegals in areas where they’re not capable of apprehending them.

It’s likely the figure of 300,000 gotaways is a low estimate, with even more illegals evading Border Patrol’s measures to detect them on the way in.

