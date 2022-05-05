Shock Video: Biden-Endorsed Plan Literally Has Girls Across US Removing Their Breasts | The Report







The following is a transcript of the above episode of The Western Journal’s new video series “The Report.”

Desperate and running out of options, Beverly – a mother in Oregon – sent an email to UCLA psychiatrist Miriam Grossman that read “urgent need help.”

Beverly believed her daughter – a 15-year-old girl – might soon elect to undergo a bilateral mastectomy. In other words, the teen was looking to remove both of her breasts.

Why? Because she recently chose to identify as a boy and her best friend just had her own breasts removed as part of the “male identification process.”

“Do doctors really do that to a 16-year-old?” Beverly asked, to which Grossman replied, “They sure do.”

Grossman detailed the exchange in City-Journal magazine, explaining that a growing number of girls as young as 13 are having “top surgery” in order to appear more masculine.

You might be wondering why this is happening. The answer to that question can be summed up with one word – grooming.

In recent years, Democrats, liberal media outlets, teachers with ideological agendas and even children’s television shows and movies have all been pushing woke gender ideology onto young boys and girls.

Numerous videos have gone viral online depicting left-wing teachers bragging about sneaking behind parents’ backs to teach their students about things such as “gender theory” and “queerness.”

Leaked lessons for grades as young as kindergarten show that kids all over the country are being taught these ideas via child-friendly concepts such as the “Gender Unicorn.”

On the recommendation of two prominent school library organizations, pornographic books depicting transgender characters have appeared in school libraries in Virginia, Iowa, Florida and Ohio, among others.

Recently, a leaked video from an internal meeting of Disney’s top executives showcased various movie and TV producers bragging about how they would continue to push gender ideology and a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” in their projects.

What’s the result of all this grooming? Confused children are increasingly identifying as transgender.

In 2017, three to four in 100 American teens reported that they were or might be transgender. By 2021, that number more than doubled to nine in 100.

These children have been groomed to believe the idea that if they don’t feel quite right socially, if they don’t fit in for one reason or another, they might be trapped in the wrong body.

Because of this, many kids who suddenly identify as trans are experiencing social awkwardness, going through puberty and/or suffering from social development disorders such as autism and ADHD.

These children are being groomed to believe that the normal stresses of childhood can be solved through gender transitioning. They’re told that if you don’t feel right in your own body, the only way to feel whole is to mutilate that body to better fit the opposite gender.

This is referred to as “gender-affirming” care. It constitutes a variety of treatments, including the removal of body parts and the use of drugs such as Lupron, which has yet to receive FDA approval for such use and was previously used in the chemical castration of sex offenders.

Activists, establishment media outlets and even President Joe Biden have voiced support for allowing children well below the age of consent to receive “gender-affirming” care.

This is in spite of the fact that if they are left alone, 60 to 90 percent of transgender children will detransition by the time they are adults, studies show.

If those children are convinced to take puberty blockers, however, they are almost certain to receive various permanently damaging sex-change therapies.

A growing number of these kids eventually become “detransitioners.” Once they realize that transgenderism didn’t make them feel whole, they revert back to identifying with their biological sex.

In recent years, many detransitioners have begun to speak out, warning others not to follow in their footsteps. Others are gathering together to help process their trauma.

This is no small number of individuals. One Reddit page dedicated to detransitioners has just shy of 30,000 followers.

Republicans, conservatives and concerned parents from across the political spectrum have fought back against grooming through raising awareness and supporting “parents’ rights” legislation aimed at banning such ideas from being discussed with young children. And every step of the way, the left has smeared these efforts as bigoted and transphobic.

Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, for example, was smeared as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill despite the fact that the word “gay” never appears in the legislation.

In reality, the controversial portion of the bill reads as follows – “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through third grade or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

A Public Opinion Strategies poll found that, when read the language of the bill, 58 percent of independents, 55 percent of Democrats and a whopping 67 percent of parents supported the legislation.

Children need to learn how to tie their shoes and they need to be taught about math and reading, not the strange sexual ideologies of political activists.

If you disagree, if you believe this sort of political and sexual grooming should be permitted in a classroom full of young children, there’s only one thing left to say:

OK, groomer.