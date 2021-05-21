Supporters of Israel were set upon by pro-Palestine protesters Thursday as the antagonisms of the Middle East were played out in New York City’s Times Square.

A brawl ensued after a demonstrator holding an Israeli flag had it ripped from his hands. When he went to reclaim it, he was punched, triggering a wild melee.

Video of the brawl showed NYPD officers trying to restrain both sides.

Police said 26 people were taken into custody as a result of the fracas, according to WPIX-TV.

Brawl broken out in Times Square between Pro-Israel and Pro-Palestine protesters

One of those who appeared to be detained was a man in the video shown in handcuffs who had attacked a man who took the man’s Palestinian flag.

Police reported that fireworks were allegedly thrown from a convoy of Palestinian supporters into a crowd of pedestrians, according to the New York Post.

In the diamond district and a group of Palestine's came through and threw explosives at the Jews.

Police and first responders who arrived on the scene of the smoking device were reportedly struck with water bottles, according to the Post.

A 55-year-old woman suffered burns to her back and two police officers also suffered injuries, according to WPIX.

One video posted to Twitter of a separate incident showed a Jewish man attacked by what appeared to be pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

Barry Borgan, said his son Joey, 29, was the victim, according to the Daily Caller.

“He was going to a pro-Israel rally and wearing his yarmulke and he got ambushed, they climbed out of a van and basically pounded him into the street,” he said.

“It’s open season on Jews,” Borgan said. “If Trump was president, this would not be going on. The squad and all these left-wing Democrats are causing all this anti-Semitism.”

Dov Hikind, former Democratic state assemblyman said the incident is part of a rise in anti-Semitism.

“Jewish blood is flowing on the streets of New York, that’s not an exaggeration. It’s out of control,” he said.

Jews are being viciously attacked in NYC… WHERE IS @NYCMayor? WHERE IS @NYGovCuomo? WHERE IS @SenSchumer? WHERE IS @RepJerryNadler? Anyone know what rock these cowards are hiding under? This failure of humanity on display is made possible by their failures of "leadership"!

“[It’s] going on in L.A., all over the country. Why are people silent? Jews are being beaten up by a bunch of people marauding the streets of New York, terrifying people, they’re looking for people who are identifiably Jewish,” he said.

