'Sick' Anti-Turning Point USA Vandalism Appears at Nearby Arizona State University

You may have noticed quite a bit of outrage when Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated in Utah on Sept. 10.

Yes, conservatives and Republicans were outraged about the political violence, and yes, they were just as outraged by the increasingly violent rhetoric from the left.

But there’s a third reason that Republicans and conservatives have been in such a foul mood following Kirk’s assassination: Their most basic calls for humanity have been spat on by the left.

The right had simply asked that their ideological opposites not denigrate a recently slain father of two, and not dance on Kirk’s grave as a simple sign of respect.

Not only did the left fail to live up to that remarkably low bar, it only appears to be getting worse — and hitting closer to home.

Turning Point USA’s Tyler Bowyer took to X on Monday to share a disturbing, gloating message attacking Kirk:

Seen at ASU: “Target Practice USA” pic.twitter.com/gbqBkis74D — Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) September 29, 2025

Bowyer called it “sick stuff” in a follow-up post.

Bowyer shared an image of a poster with Kirk on it, an aiming reticle on his neck, and a Kirk quote missing critical context.

For the curious, Kirk’s now-infamous Second Amendment quote often forgets to offer the fuller context of his remarks, which included pointing out that we must learn to live with a certain number of vehicular fatalities so as to keep driver’s licenses going.

Under the image, stylized in Turning Point’s branding, the poster called the organization “Target Practice USA” — a not-so-veiled threat, to say the least.

Adding to the unease of such a hateful flyer, Bowyer pointed out that this offending poster was found at Arizona State University — adding to the concerns about all of this.

The school has a number of buildings in Tempe, while Turning Point USA is based in Scottsdale. Depending on the local traffic, that’s a quick 10-minute drive.

(One bizarre aside: The offending poster appears to be printed on a U.S. Postal Service label.)

As worrisome as that close proximity is, it’s not all doom and gloom coming from one half of the Territorial Cup competitors.

As noted by ASU’s College Republican group on Instagram, the school has been “proactive and diligent” in helping local conservatives honor Kirk.

In fact, the college group went so far as to call ASU “beyond generous” in helping people mourn Kirk’s passing:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by College Republicans at ASU (@asu_gop)

“We are thankful to the Arizona State University Administration for allowing students to organize on campus. Thank you to everyone in the community who showed your support for students to honor Charlie Kirk’s legacy,” the group wrote after the school approved a vigil for Kirk.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.