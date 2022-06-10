Sick Biden Interview: If Family Is 'the Beginning, Middle, and End,' Why Is He Rejecting His Youngest Granddaughter?

When President Joe Biden is failing, one of his favorite strategies is to rely on his “loveable grandpa” character in an attempt to make people feel sympathetic toward him.

On Wednesday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Biden attempted to employ the same tried-and-true method.

Host Jimmy Kimmel was discussing the members of Biden’s family in the studio audience, and Biden declared it was his daughter’s birthday.

“Does somebody have to like remind you of all that stuff with all this craziness going on?” Kimmel asked.

It was a fair question, because forgetfulness is one of Biden’s most prominent qualities. Nonetheless, Biden assured Kimmel he would never forget important dates for his family.

“No, no, no,” Biden said. “My dad used to have an expression: ‘Family is the beginning, the middle and the end.'”







Cheesy as that line may be, Biden was attempting to paint himself as a loving old man who puts family first. The problem is, this is only true for the family members he chooses to acknowledge.

According to an exclusive report from the UK’s Daily Mail on Monday, Biden has been ignoring calls for help from Lunden Roberts and her daughter, 3-year-old Navy Joan Roberts.

Navy Joan, you may remember, is the love child of Lunden Roberts and the president’s scandal-ridden son, Hunter Biden.

Lunden filed for a protection order against ex-fiance Princeton Foster. She alleged he came to her home in Arkansas in the middle of the night, punched a dent in her car and tampered with her security cameras, the Daily Mail reported.

“I need this order because I am scared of what Princeton might do to me and my daughter … I am also aware he carries a firearm daily,” Roberts wrote in the application.

The Daily Mail reported Joe Biden had been “made aware” of this threat, but he had yet to provide any security or even reach out and check on his granddaughter as of earlier this week. While Biden has provided Secret Service protection for many family members, he has never done so for Roberts or her daughter.

“The President frequently talks about his love and pride for his grandchildren,” a friend of Roberts told the Daily Mail on the condition of anonymity. “But if he really cared for every member of his family he would have done something by now.

“The Secret Service would act at the drop of a dime if someone threatened any of the other Biden kids – but it’s like Navy Joan doesn’t matter.”

As if to add fuel to this argument, Biden once again bragged about his love for his family on Wednesday night. There has yet to be any indication that he plans to help protect Lunden or Navy Joan Roberts.

If Biden wants to ignore this particular grandchild, that is his prerogative. It is cruel and inhumane, but he can do so if he wishes.

However, for him to go out and tout his love for family while actively ignoring some of them is downright hypocritical and, in many ways, evil.

