There is no doubt that the public education system has been taken over by radicals who are ruining impressionable young minds.

For those still not convinced, consider the slanted question about Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor that a Fayette County School in Kentucky included on a fifth-grade online assignment.

“This is an assignment for my sons 5th grade class,” one student’s mother tweeted. “Indoctrination much? How is this ok? Please someone help me.”

I don’t ever tweet but this needs to be shared. This is an assignment for my sons 5th grade class. Indoctrination much? How is this ok? Please someone help me. @TuckerCarlson @seanhannity @DonaldJTrumpJr @BetsyDeVosED pic.twitter.com/CdrFdYA1xQ — Ashley (@arob61888) September 1, 2020

“This is not fake. This is Fayette County Schools,” she said while showing the website in a video.

What upset the mother most was the question portion of an article from Newsela, an educational content website that currently boasts a link to “resources for anti-racist teaching and instruction” on its landing page.

The article was about NBA players boycotting playoff games and included a painfully vague description of Blake as an “unarmed Black man … shot by police officers” and threw in Taylor’s name as part of the deaths of “Black people by police” without giving details of those cases.

The questions came at the end of the content, with the first one asking, “What is the relationship between Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor?”

The first answer choice was “Both were victims of police violence, sparking protests against racial injustice.”

The article and the question seem to advance the narrative of racist police brutality and buy into the race-baiting claim that violent Black Lives Matter protests have used as justification.

Facts are still emerging about what happened between Blake and police on Aug. 23 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

So far, what investigators know is police were responding to a female caller who said the 29-year-old suspect had taken her car keys; that Blake was wanted for felony sexual assault; and that there was a knife on the floorboard of his vehicle where he was reaching when he was shot seven times by police.

Add the facts that Blake was ignoring police commands when he reached into the car and that police had already tased him twice, a case of “police violence” seems less likely, though it will take some time for the justice system to make a determination while Blake recovers from his injuries.

Breonna Taylor was killed on March 13 after police raided her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment on a no-knock drug warrant while she and her boyfriend were asleep inside, according to The New York Times.

Police said they announced themselves, but her boyfriend Kenneth Walker claimed they heard nothing prior to the commotion of a battering ram breaking down the door.

Walker shot a police officer in the thigh, which he said happened while he was still confused about who was breaking in. Police returned fire, tragically killing 26-year-old Taylor.

Both cases do involve a police shooting, but there is no indication that police were out for blood or that race had anything to do with either situation.

The Kentucky Peace Officers’ Association, a professional organization for law enforcement officers, has already spoken out against what is being taught about police officers in the state.

KPOA posted the recent homework question on its Facebook page on Aug. 31, and referred to a past statement on the Kentucky Department of Education’s publication titled “Understanding Trauma and Traumatic Stress.”

“[W]e feel the comment ‘This structural and systemic racism is seen in police brutality and chronic discrepancies in the arrest and incarceration of Black and Brown people.’ is unsubstantiated,” the officers’ association wrote. “This statement is inflammatory and prejudicial and as such serves no purpose other than to negatively influence someone’s opinion of law enforcement professionals.”

“To understand these issues should be the goal,” the post continued. “The majority of law enforcement officers go to work every day with the goal of helping others and to go home safely at the end of the shift.”

“To attempt to cast a different light on those hardworking men and women is irresponsible and slanderous.”

“While it is the responsibility of educational leaders to shape the future, it is not their right to do so in a manner designed to intentionally and negatively influence young minds and promote a political agenda,” KPOA President Chip Nowlin said in a statement to WLEX-TV about the problematic homework question.

“The way the question was worded was very inappropriate,” retired educator Jim Combs said to WTVQ-TV. “That’s something you have to be very careful with, the younger they are, just so they understand.”

“When you’re talking elementary school age that’s a fine line.”

Fayette County Public Schools spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said in a statement that the article and quiz were packaged content not created by the teacher, but she did not address the slanted coverage of police shootings.

“While we appreciate that some may believe the topic was too mature for fifth-graders, it is critical that our classrooms be safe places where students can discuss current events,” Deffendall said, mischaracterizing objections.

“Fayette County Public Schools is committed to helping students become civically engaged citizens who are wise consumers of digital media able to think critically about the world around them. That requires we address difficult topics and teach students to have civil conversations with people who have different points of view,” she said.

Clearly, Kentucky schools are all-in on the anti-police social justice nonsense and have no intention to quit shaping schoolchildren into BLM’s own image.

They’re spoon-feeding this garbage to young, impressionable children, warping their worldview while deepening racial tensions.

They are convincing kids that police officers are dangerous, which does nothing but set them up for contentious interactions with police in the future.

But worst of all, they want to perpetuate a victim mentality for black and minority kids that will cripple their chances at success — which is useful in creating Democratic voters, but tragic for instilling character.

There’s a reason teachers don’t want parents listening in on virtual classes, and it is because Kentucky schools aren’t alone in their systemic anti-police sentiment.

It is a cancer that has spread through powerful leftist teachers’ unions and has been fortified by common core which strips children of the ability to think for themselves and makes them ripe for the picking.

One hope for these endless lockdowns and virtual schoolrooms is that the tentacles of leftist race theory and anti-police rhetoric will be severed as parents become part of the learning day.

