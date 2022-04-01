Share
Lifestyle

Small-Town Baker Makes Big Impact with 'Peace Bread' Fundraiser for Ukrainian Refugees

 By Amanda Thomason  April 1, 2022 at 2:27pm
Share

Every person is unique in his or her gifts, and when people tap into those strengths to help others, a beautiful and creative variety of charitable outreaches are born.

For Matteo Cunsolo, that was through baking. Cunsolo hails from Parabiago, a small town near Milan in Italy, and when he saw the horrors unfolding in Ukraine, he wanted to help — but he wasn’t quite sure how at first.

But then he saw something on television that stirred him: Ukrainian refugees pouring into Poland, welcomed from their journeying at the border with warm drinks — and bread, a life-giving staple.



“When I heard the word ‘bread’ I thought — ‘OK I am a baker, what can I do to help?'” Cunsolo told The Associated Press.

Please click here to provide support for refugees now fleeing the Russian invasion in Ukraine

So he came up with “Peace Bread,” a bread dyed blue with blue butterfly pea flower powder and yellow with saffron — the colors of the Ukrainian flag — and featuring the word “Peace” stenciled on the outside in a butter-based spray.

The bread is being offered at his bakery, La Panetteria.



Cunsolo has donated money made on the sale of this bread to the Lions Clubs International Foundation, which is working to support refugees from Ukraine. So far he’s raised around $2,214.

“Bread accompanies and unites people,” he posted on Facebook. “For this reason, we at La Panetteria, hope that the bread with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, will bring a message of peace on the tables of the families supporting the victims of this war.

“At this moment we believe that each of us will do what we can to express closeness and solidarity with the Ukrainian people. ‘Bread for Peace’ represents a drop in helping people affected by this conflict.

“We make bread and try to put what we can to show solidarity and help raise funds to assist children and their families. We hope that this message of peace, through bread, spreads in your homes and families.”



The bakery puts out 44 pounds of the specialty bread every day — but Cunsolo has gone beyond that after rallying local donors and fellow bakers.

Related:
'A Matter of Life and Death': Man Donates Kidney to Ailing Single Dad, the Two Become Fast Friends

In an effort to help refugees arriving in Italy, they have gathered basics such as diapers and food — and Cunsolo and his baker friends have again drawn on their strengths to offer something extra.

“After running away from the bombs, perhaps traveling across forests by night in the cold, I think a cookie is like a little cuddle that can help bring a smile on a child’s face,” he said.

And to that end, they prepared over 1,300 pounds of cookies, hoping they will give refugees a brief respite and a small moment of joy.

As Cunsolo continues in his efforts to aid refugees however he can, he urges others to also look for any ways they can help.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Small-Town Baker Makes Big Impact with 'Peace Bread' Fundraiser for Ukrainian Refugees
'A Matter of Life and Death': Man Donates Kidney to Ailing Single Dad, the Two Become Fast Friends
11 Foster and Personal Dogs Stolen from Rescuer's Home; Now She's Offering $10K for Their Return
Mother of Four Dies in Tragic Hiking Accident After Stepping Onto Weak Rock Edge, Falling 100 Feet
Dog Escapes Doggy Daycare While Owner Is on Vacation, Takes Self Home and Rings Doorbell
See more...

Conversation