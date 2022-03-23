This article was sponsored by CityServe.

Ivanka Trump is joining forces with one of the biggest Christian charities on the ground in Ukraine.

Fox News learned that the former President’s daughter is supporting CityServe, an American charity working to provide food and assistance to millions of Ukrainian refugees.

Ivanka has donated the funds to provide 1 million meals to Ukrainians forced to flee their country.

You can help Ivanka save lives right now by joining her and her partner, CityServe, to feed the needy and share the life-saving Gospel of Jesus Christ. If you can help Ivanka, please donate here.

CityServe, City of Destiny and the Pentecostal European Fellowship are among the groups partnering to bring the food to Warsaw, Poland.

The food will be provided to aid workers for distribution to Ukrainian refugees across Europe, including those still inside Ukraine.

More than three million Ukrainians have been forced to flee their country in the biggest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

Ivanka touted the fortitude of the Ukrainian people in a statement detailing her work with CityServe.

“The Ukrainian people have shown inspiring courage and resilience during the invasion of their country by Russia,” she said.

“As is often the case, pain and hardship are disproportionately borne by the most vulnerable.”

Ivanka has a personal connection to Eastern Europe. Her mother, Ivana Trump, grew up in then-Soviet occupied Czechoslovakia.

Citizens of Eastern European countries have direct knowledge of the Soviet-style tyranny Putin’s invasion threatens to bring to Ukraine.

“With this food, I hope to provide a small source of comfort and nourishment for Ukrainians who are suffering so greatly,” she said.

Poland has taken the most Ukrainian refugees, with the United Nations estimating that 1.2 million Ukrainians have entered the country.

Many refugees have also fled to Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

