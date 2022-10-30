Son of the Late Great 'Crocodile Hunter' Embarking on a New Journey: 'Own Way to Carry on the Huge Legacy'

This young man is carrying on the “Crocodile Hunter’s” legacy.

The son of the late great Steve Irwin is beginning a photography career with the publication of a new book documenting Australia’s wildlife and landscape.

Robert Irwin, 18, revealed new details about “Robert Irwin’s Australia” in a conversation with the New York Post released Friday.

“It’s really become my own way to carry on the huge legacy that my family has,” the younger Irwin said of the photography book.

Robert Irwin’s photography endeavor is a bit different than the late Steve Irwin’s television format.

Photography of animals and nature appears to be the premise of his new book, rather than the interactions between humans and animals that made Steve Irwin known across the world.

The book’s profits will be spent to further the goal of wildlife conservation in Australia, according to its Australia Zoo listing.

The younger Irwin continues to work at the zoo founded by his his grandfather, Bob Irwin.

Robert Irwin has shown the acumen of his late father, engaging with saltwater crocodiles in close quarters and even wrestling the dangerous beasts in his Australia Zoo duties.

The younger Irwin was only two years old when his father died in a freak, fatal encounter with a stingray.

However, Robert has described some memories of his father, describing him as a “passionate” man, according to the New York Post.

Robert Irwin’s book will contain a never-before-seen photograph of Steve Irwin, according to the New York Post.

“It’s a never-before-seen photo of my dad and myself sitting on his motorbike, and there’s a photographer there that’s showing me a camera,” Irwin explained.

The photography book also features an introduction from New Zealander “Gladiator” actor Russell Crowe, whom Robert Irwin describes as a key supporter of his work in the field.

The younger Irwin says he isn’t exclusively planning on a wildlife career as a photographer — but that he also envisions some of the on-camera work that made his father a global icon.

“I want to tackle behind the camera and in front of the camera,” the young man said, expressing his hope to become a “beacon” for wildlife conservation to the “next generation.”

