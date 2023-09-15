'Sound of Freedom' Hero Tim Ballard to Run for Senate: Report

The real-life inspiration behind “Sound of Freedom” is rumored to have set his sights on a political career.

Former Homeland Security agent Tim Ballard is the subject of the hit film and is said to be eyeing a Senate seat.

James Kimmey, executive director of the Senate Working Group, wrote on X that “multiple sources” confirmed Ballard is looking to replace retiring Utah Sen. Mitt Romney.

Multiple sources confirming that Tim Ballard, famous for the Sound of Freedom movie is running for Senate in Utah. Ballard is looking to fill the seat of retiring Senator Mitt Romney. #UTSen — James Kimmey (@RealJimmyKimmey) September 14, 2023

Romney announced on Wednesday that he will not seek re-election when his term ends in January 2025.

Ballard, meanwhile, made several appearances on Capitol Hill this week.

On Tuesday, he attended a conference held by New Jersey Rep. Chris Smith that introduced legislation requiring the Biden administration to locate 85,000 missing children in the U.S., the Washington Examiner reported.

Then on Wednesday, he criticized President Joe Biden’s border policy in testimony before the House Homeland Security Committee.

Ballard also attended a screening of “Sound of Freedom” held by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy at the Capitol in July.

The film, produced by the Utah-based Angel Studios, tells the true story of Ballard’s quest to rescue children from the horrors of sex trafficking. Ballard is played in the movie by “The Passion of the Christ” star Jim Caviezel.

It was the surprise hit of the summer, having grossed $210 million worldwide since its July 4 release.







Ballard has previously caught the eye of former President Donald Trump.

He was invited to Trump’s club in Bedminster, New Jersey, for a private screening of “Sound of Freedom” in July.

The former president and current leader for the GOP presidential nomination gave the film a glowing review, calling it “an incredible inspiration.”

BREAKING: President Trump congratulates Jim Caviezel, Eduardo Verastegui, and Tim Ballard for making Sound of Freedom pic.twitter.com/mVZscLTBFd — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 20, 2023

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake was also present at the screening.

“Sound of Freedom is an incredibly impactful film. It demonstrates the importance of the fight against sex trafficking worldwide,” Lake wrote on X.

If Ballard does launch a Senate campaign, he will not be the only one associated with “Sound of Freedom” to enter the political arena.

Just last week, producer Eduardo Verástegui announced a run for president of Mexico.

