Speculation Erupts as Biden and Harris Both Abruptly Cancel Their Plans and Rush Back to White House

Something odd is happening at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. — and Americans can’t help but notice.

Speculation exploded across social media when both incumbent President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris abruptly cancelled planned holiday trips, to return to the White House.

According to Newsweek, Biden had suddenly cancelled holiday plans in Delaware to return to Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, Harris similarly cancelled a trip to the beleaguered state of California, specifically Los Angeles.

(It doesn’t appear that the Golden State’s recently declared state of emergency had anything to do with Harris’ cancellation.)

Given the lack of reasoning given — and the late hour for this move — speculation and hearsay naturally ran rampant across social media.

One common, albeit currently unsubstantiated, thread?

That this is a prelude to an invocation of the 25th Amendment.

For the unaware, that particular amendment basically exists as a doctrine for presidential succession.

According to the National Constitution Center, the 25th Amendment mandates that the Vice President be the one to fill a presidential vacancy in the event of death, resignation or impeachment.

It also outlines how the president can select a vice president.

But, perhaps most importantly, the 25th Amendment also outlines how the president can temporarily hand over powers to the vice president.

Again, it’s not clear if a single one of those options are in play.

But that hasn’t stopped some on the internet — including Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee — from speculating that something’s afoot.

Is this a 25A moment? https://t.co/FzfdZUJ9mX — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 20, 2024

“Is this a 25A moment?” Lee posted to X early Friday.

“Biden and Harris have returned to the White House,” another X user posted. “There are rumors that they are planning on invoking the 25th amendment just to make Kamala Harris president for 30 days.”

That user then hypothesized why such a move may be in the works: “Are the Democrats planning on Kamala Harris giving Joe Biden a pardon for his entire political career?”

(Biden has recently come under fire for his own spree of pardons.)

Even social media users who weren’t exactly predicting a potential 25th Amendment move couldn’t help but notice that something just felt off with all of the late night developments.

Biden barely looks alive. If he’s cancelling his vacation and returning to the White House…4 hours past his bedtime…something is happening… pic.twitter.com/lLAPLcHxEm — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) December 20, 2024

“Biden barely looks alive,” Canadian political commentator Liz Churchill posted. “If he’s cancelling his vacation and returning to the White House…4 hours past his bedtime…something is happening…”

Churchill shared a video clip of Joe and Jill Biden, with grandson Beau, walking across the White House lawn.

Of note, President-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated on January 20, 2025.

