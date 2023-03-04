After being evicted from the home that Queen Elizabeth gave them after they were married, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, might wage war over getting back some of what they spent to renovate Frogmore Cottage.

The couple spent about $2.8 million on the Windsor, England, cottage, according to the New York Post. However, after January’s publication of Harry’s memoir “Spare,” the prince and his wife were told the Crown Estate-owned residence no longer would be theirs, leading to a public discussion over whether they should get some of their renovation money back.

Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich told Fox News the couple would be “out of touch with reality” if they push for a refund.

“Even Aesop knew back in 260 BC ‘Be careful what you wish for.’ H&M (Harry and Meghan) declared wanting to live a more ‘normal’ life — well, there are consequences,” Fordwich said.

“The speculation that they expect to be reimbursed for either renovations or their ‘rent’ is the sentiment of someone who has no clue what the consequences of their actions are, because they are so incredibly out of touch with reality.

“Where in life aren’t there consequences for actions? Perhaps Harry can deduct what he’s ‘expecting back’ from what he was ‘given’ by his mother and his grandmother as well as his father and return all that?” Fordwich said.

The Daily Mail noted that an undetermined amount of future rent was included in the payment for the cottage given to them by the queen, who died in September at the age of 96.

Kinsey Schofield, host of the “To Di For Daily” podcast, told Fox, “It might take a bit of the sting away if Harry and Meghan were given back any of the money that they invested in Frogmore Cottage.”

“I don’t disagree with the idea that they should receive reimbursement. In fact, if they truly wanted a vacation home in the UK … that money could help them secure another spot. Might be a win-win,” Schofield said.

Media reports have indicated that King Charles wants Harry and Meghan out of the cottage to make room for Prince Andrew, whose current residence is costlier to maintain than the cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

“This house swap seems like a logical resolution financially, but Harry and Meghan are said to be ‘shocked’ and ‘disappointed’ by the request,” Schofield said. “Maybe Harry can add a chapter titled ‘Consequences’ to the paperback edition of ‘Spare.'”

Royal expert Shannon Felton Spence said the housing shuffle is common sense at work.

“Frogmore Cottage is Crown property. Harry and Meghan handpicked from the available property options and were granted a lease for its use as a wedding gift (in line with what is offered to other members of the family),” she said.

“The King’s decision to evict them and downsize Andrew’s living arrangement is making use of property that is recently renovated, secure, and would otherwise sit empty. This is all in line with what we have already seen from his financial approach. Andrew is lucky to just have his home downsized, not taken away.”

Prince Andrew was penalized after making a settlement with a woman who has said that in 2001, she was a victim of sexual abuse at the hands of Andrew and the late Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.

Chris Andersen, author of “The King,” said Harry has himself to blame for the fuss due to what he wrote about Queen Consort Camilla in his memoir.

“The King is ferociously loyal to his wife, so it doesn’t surprise me that, above all the things written in ‘Spare,’ Harry’s attacks on Camilla were what irked Charles the most,” Andersen said, according to Fox News.

