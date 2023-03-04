Parler Share
News
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leave June 3 in London after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The queen died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leave June 3 in London after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The queen died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. (Matt Dunham - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Speculation About Millions in Reimbursement Centers on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle After Royal Eviction

 By Jack Davis  March 4, 2023 at 11:45am
Parler Share

After being evicted from the home that Queen Elizabeth gave them after they were married, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, might wage war over getting back some of what they spent to renovate Frogmore Cottage.

The couple spent about $2.8 million on the Windsor, England, cottage, according to the New York Post. However, after January’s publication of Harry’s memoir “Spare,” the prince and his wife were told the Crown Estate-owned residence no longer would be theirs, leading to a public discussion over whether they should get some of their renovation money back.

Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich told Fox News the couple would be “out of touch with reality” if they push for a refund.

“Even Aesop knew back in 260 BC ‘Be careful what you wish for.’ H&M (Harry and Meghan) declared wanting to live a more ‘normal’ life — well, there are consequences,” Fordwich said.

“The speculation that they expect to be reimbursed for either renovations or their ‘rent’ is the sentiment of someone who has no clue what the consequences of their actions are, because they are so incredibly out of touch with reality.

Trending:
Hannity Has Mic Drop Moment with 3 Words as Lori Lightfoot Loses Election: 'Sorry... I Couldn't Resist'

“Where in life aren’t there consequences for actions? Perhaps Harry can deduct what he’s ‘expecting back’ from what he was ‘given’ by his mother and his grandmother as well as his father and return all that?” Fordwich said.

The Daily Mail noted that an undetermined amount of future rent was included in the payment for the cottage given to them by the queen, who died in September at the age of 96.

Kinsey Schofield, host of the “To Di For Daily” podcast, told Fox, “It might take a bit of the sting away if Harry and Meghan were given back any of the money that they invested in Frogmore Cottage.”

“I don’t disagree with the idea that they should receive reimbursement. In fact, if they truly wanted a vacation home in the UK … that money could help them secure another spot. Might be a win-win,” Schofield said.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recoup money spent on this cottage?

Media reports have indicated that King Charles wants Harry and Meghan out of the cottage to make room for Prince Andrew, whose current residence is costlier to maintain than the cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

“This house swap seems like a logical resolution financially, but Harry and Meghan are said to be ‘shocked’ and ‘disappointed’ by the request,” Schofield said. “Maybe Harry can add a chapter titled ‘Consequences’ to the paperback edition of ‘Spare.'”

Royal expert Shannon Felton Spence said the housing shuffle is common sense at work.

“Frogmore Cottage is Crown property. Harry and Meghan handpicked from the available property options and were granted a lease for its use as a wedding gift (in line with what is offered to other members of the family),” she said.

“The King’s decision to evict them and downsize Andrew’s living arrangement is making use of property that is recently renovated, secure, and would otherwise sit empty. This is all in line with what we have already seen from his financial approach. Andrew is lucky to just have his home downsized, not taken away.”

Related:
King Charles Evicts Harry and Meghan, Leaving Them 'Powerless' to Fight Back: Report

Prince Andrew was penalized after making a settlement with a woman who has said that in 2001, she was a victim of sexual abuse at the hands of Andrew and the late Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.

Chris Andersen, author of “The King,” said Harry has himself to blame for the fuss due to what he wrote about Queen Consort Camilla in his memoir.

“The King is ferociously loyal to his wife, so it doesn’t surprise me that, above all the things written in ‘Spare,’ Harry’s attacks on Camilla were what irked Charles the most,” Andersen said, according to Fox News.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Speculation About Millions in Reimbursement Centers on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle After Royal Eviction
Rachael Ray Announces Major Career Move, Ends 17-Year Run on Daytime Television
Katie Hobbs Defies Arizona Supreme Court Decision
Judge in Murdaugh Case Issues Strong Warning After Disturbing Leak from Trial
Matthew McConaughey, Wife Share Video of 'CHAOS' Flight That Suddenly Dropped 4K Feet, Hospitalized 7 People
See more...

Conversation