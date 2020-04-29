SECTIONS
Stacey Abrams Claims Tara Reade Accusation 'Not Credible,' Says 'I Believe Joe Biden'

AbramsJohn Lamparski / Getty ImagesStacey Abrams speaks during Invest In Brooklyn Dinner at The Weylin on Oct. 18, 2019 in Brooklyn, New York. (John Lamparski / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published April 29, 2020 at 8:29am
Democrat Stacey Abrams, who has been publicly promoting herself as a vice presidential pick for months, on Tuesday said accusations of sexual assault against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are not credible.

Tara Reade, who was an aide to Biden when he was a U.S. senator, has accused the former vice president of sexually assaulting her in 1993.

Reade worked for Biden from 1992 to 1993, and has said Biden kissed, groped and digitally penetrated her during an unwanted sexual advance. Biden’s campaign has denied Reade’s allegation.

“I believe that women deserve to be heard and I believe they need to be listened to, but I also believe that those allegations have to be investigated by credible sources,” Abrams said Tuesday on “CNN Tonight.”

“I know Joe Biden and I think he’s telling the truth and that this did not happen.”

Abrams indicated that a report from The New York Times on Reade’s allegations met her standard of investigation.

“The New York Times did a deep investigation and they found that the accusation was not credible. I believe Joe Biden,” she said.

“I believe his campaign has been very clear,” she continued. “And I believe that that is the approach that they intend to take, and I support the approach because, again, we don’t want women to ever be afraid to come forward. But we also have to recognize that allegations should be investigated and that those investigations need to be borne out.”

A report in the Times included sources that covered the full gamut of opinions about Reade’s claims — including the Biden campaign’s denial that they were true. The Times report also included a comment form Lucy Flores, a former Nevada state assemblywoman who accused Biden of inappropriate touching.

Does Abrams have any credibility?

“Biden is not just a hugger,” Flores said. “Biden very clearly was invading women’s spaces without their consent in a way that made them feel uncomfortable. Does he potentially have the capacity to go beyond that? That’s the answer everyone is trying to get at.”

Abrams, however, doubled down on her claim that the Times report cleared Biden in an email sent to HuffPost.

“I believe women deserve to be heard, and I believe that has happened here,” Abrams wrote. “The allegations have been heard and looked into, and for too many women, often, that is not the case.

“The New York Times conducted a thorough investigation, and nothing in the Times review or any other later reports suggests anything other than what I already know about Joe Biden: That he will make women proud as the next President of the United States.”

Some found her logic to be less than impeccable.

During Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s controversial confirmation hearings, when unproven allegations of sexual assault were leveled against him, Abrams said accusers need full support.

“I believe women, and I believe survivors of violence always deserve to be supported and to have their voices heard,” she tweeted.

But that was in September 2018, while Abrams was running her ill-fated campaign to be elected governor of Georgia.

In March 2019, Abrams met privately with Biden, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, as she was mapping her future political course.

In November, Biden mentioned Abrams as a possible running mate, according to USA Today.

Abrams has spent months touting herself as a good vice presidential pick.

“I would be an excellent running mate,” she recently told Elle. “I have the capacity to attract voters by motivating typically ignored communities. I have a strong history of executive and management experience in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors.

“I’ve spent 25 years in independent study of foreign policy. I am ready to help advance an agenda of restoring America’s place in the world. If I am selected, I am prepared and excited to serve.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
