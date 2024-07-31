The 2024 Paris Olympic Games started with a mockery of “The Last Supper” by Leonardo da Vinci.

The organizers of the Games attempted a non-apology apology in which they insisted that their reimagining of one of the most iconic pieces of religious-themed art in world history bore no connection to that painting.

In addition to that, we’ve had “random” power outages, non-random arson attacks allegedly perpetrated by a far-left group, one Brazilian sports star kicked off her squad and sent home for allegedly leaving the Olympic Village without permission, and now another sports star sent home on “medical grounds” after footage of an allegedly racist conversation she had on WhatsApp spilled online.

According ot the U.K. Daily Mail, Amy Wilson-Hardy, one of the members of Great Britain’s rugby sevens team, withdrew from the games Tuesday after pictures of the conversation surfaced on Instagram.

In the photograph, Wilson-Hardy — who played Monday in a quarterfinal defeat to the United States, 17-7 — left the Olympics on Tuesday before a placing match against China.

The team lost the match, 19-15.

“The British Olympic Association has confirmed that Amy Wilson Hardy has been withdrawn on medical grounds from the rugby sevens placement matches and will be replaced by Tokyo 2020 Olympian Abi Burton,” the BOA said.

The move came after the alleged WhatsApp message with an unnamed third party leaked onto Instagram. It shows a woman who looks an awful lot like the 32-year-old with what appears to be a brownish face mask.

“Genuine chocolate face,” the other person said.

“Thought I’d have a better chance with the blacks,” Wilson-Hardy allegedly replied.

“I think you have a better chance if your hair was blonder and you keep your legs,” the third-party responded.

“With the blacks?!” Wilson-Hardy allegedly said.

The original account that posted it appears to be locked at present, but the fact that Wilson-Hardy is going home on “medical grounds” doesn’t look good for her. On the other hand, she should cheer up — appearing in blackface apparently disqualifies you for the Olympics (allegedly, cough cough), but it didn’t stop Justin Trudeau from becoming prime minister of Canada:

In Canada she could be elected Prime Minister. “Amy Wilson-Hardy removed from Olympics GB rugby team” pic.twitter.com/sQzFwsxOVz — Brad Clough (@CloughBrad) July 30, 2024

According to the Daily Mail, the BOA were investigating the post as of Monday.

“The British Olympic Association has been made aware of an image on a social media platform and is investigating the matter,” a statement said.

That came one day after Brazilian swimmer Ana Carolina Vieira was sent home by her team, and her teammate given a warning, after Reuters reported the two left the athlete’s village without getting clearance from team officials, a big no-no.

Reuters said the infraction was only discovered after it was posted to social media.

The two swimmers had “committed acts of indiscipline,” the Brazilian Olympic Committee said Sunday. However, Gabriel Santos apparently accepted his punishment from the BOC without contesting it, while Viera was more upset about it.

“The athlete Ana Carolina, in a disrespectful and aggressive manner, contested a technical decision made by the Brazilian National Swimming Team committee,” the BOC said in its statement, adding that she had reportedly challenged the formation of the relay team.

Vieira, 22, had competed with a team that finished 12th in the 4×100 meters freestyle relay on Saturday. Santos is her boyfriend, according to Unilad.

“We’re not here playing or taking a vacation,” said Gustavo Otsuka, leader of Brazil’s swimming team. “We’re here working for Brazil, for the 200 million taxpayers who are working for us.”

“We can’t play around here. She took a completely inappropriate position to make her point, her dismay, about the formation of the relay,” he added.

So, disrespect toward God, disrespect toward the law, disrespect for black people and disrespect toward your team. The Olympics run until Aug. 11. Can’t wait to see what else happens!

Look, far be it from me to join what’s doubtless going to be a pitchfork-wielding train of wokeistas demanding that this woman never start for her country’s — or any — squad again, but just how dumb do you have to be to be moderately famous and text this to someone else, if this does turn out to be genuine?

Every four years — fewer in this case, since the Tokyo 2020 Games were actually held in 2021 due to COVID-19 — the world gets together to find out just how much worse things have gotten and how much more expensive a sporting event can be for taxpayers.

The answer is: pretty bad! Not Munich 1972 bad, but keep in mind that the possibility of terror attacks are something that’s been on the organizers’ radar for quite some time now.

In addition to athletes who apparently lack discretion or control, we have organizers who think we’re dumb enough to believe their mockery of “The Last Supper” was actually supposed to be a Dionysian tableau, leftist activists justifying their alleged arson attacks because the Olympics are a “celebration of nationalism” (among other things), and the postponement of the men’s triathlon thanks to too much E. coli in the river Seine (likely due to pollution due to human feces, according to The Verge), inter alia.

It’s almost like mockery of God — and thus, authority — has other ancillary consequences. Imagine that.

