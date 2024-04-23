A year after Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum married New York Giants tight end Darren Waller, the couple has filed for divorce.

A joint divorce petition was filed Tuesday, according to KSNV.

When the couple married in March 2023, Waller was still with the Las Vegas Raiders, but he was soon traded to the New York Giants.

Plum issued a social media post on Tuesday about her relationship with Waller.

“I’m devastated. I walked through fire for that man, but now I see it’s time to go,” she wrote. “God has given me an incredible life, and I’m truly so grateful for the profound love from my family and friends.

“One day I’ll share my story, today is not that day. Thank you for the grace to process my pain, to forgive and move forward. Today and everyday I will continue to choose joy. Much love KP,” she wrote.

She concluded her post with “Philippians 1:6.” The verse said, “And I am sure of this, that he who began a good work in you will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ.”

Waller posted a TikTok video earlier in the year in which he danced and synced the lyrics to The Delfonics’ song “Think It Over.”

The text read, “When ya girl bout to leave you,” according to the New York Post.

Plum was the top pick in the 2017 WNBA draft and has been a key part of the team that won the past two WNBA championships.

She won a gold meal in the Tokyo Olympics as part of the U.S. 3×3 women’s basketball team.

Waller entered the NFL in 2015 with the Baltimore Ravens, but he dealt with substance abuse problems. He signed with the Oakland Raiders in 2018 and moved to Las Vegas with the team in 2020.

That year, he made the Pro Bowl, according to CBS. Waller, 31, is contemplating retirement.

“We’re giving Darren his space,’’ general manager Joe Schoen said, according to the New York Post.

“We’ve had conversations with Drew Rosenhaus, his agent. He’s kept us in the loop on Darren. Hopefully he’s going to make a decision in the short term, but we’re giving him time and space to make a decision on what he wants to do,” he said.

