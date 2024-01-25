Texas-based gas station and convenience store chain Buc-ee’s might be coming to Arizona.

The company announced its intention to open its first Arizona store in Goodyear, according to KSAZ-TV.

Although the city’s planning and zoning commission already approved the re-zoning of 71 acres by Interstate 10 and Bullard Avenue, which would presumably accommodate the facility, the Goodyear City Council still needs to vote on the project.

The proposed store will be 75,000 square feet, as shown by the plans Buc-ee’s submitted to the city.

The recently re-zoned acreage will be divided in two sections, with Buc-ee’s Travel Center and service station comprising one part. Other industrial buildings will be built on the rest of the property, according to KNXV-TV.

Few details about the plans have been released, and dates for beginning or completion have not been announced.

Stan Beard, Director of Real Estate and Development for Buc-ee’s, sent the following statement to KNXV:

“We have not closed on the property. Buc-ee’s is considering building a store in Goodyear, and we currently have land under contract.”

If the project goes forward as planned, this would be the largest Buc-ee’s ever built, according to the Phoenix Business Journal.

Do you like Buc-ee's? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The Journal notes that Buc-ee’s is famous for its “big stores, clean bathrooms and made-to-order sandwiches.”

Indeed, Cintas Corporation, which sponsors Cintas America’s Best Restroom Contest, awarded the 2012 prize to Buc-ee’s in New Braunfels, Texas.

According to Buc-ee’s website, the chain has won multiple other awards as well.

It boasts the world’s largest convenience store in the world, with the Sevierville, Tennessee, location covering 74,707 square feet.

Sevierville, TN is NOW OPEN

170 Buc-ee’s Blvd

Kodak, TN 37764 pic.twitter.com/Rd3pWfXwhX — Buc-ee’s Beaver (@bucees) June 26, 2023

If the Goodyear store goes as planned, it will beat that record by nearly 300 square feet.

The award for the world’s longest car wash also goes to Buc-ee’s, with 255 feet of conveyor in Katy, Texas.

The chain began in 1982.

It has since expanded to include 47 stores, with 34 of them located in Texas, according to KSAZ-TV.

All of the sites are located in the southeast region of the United States.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.