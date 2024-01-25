State to Have Its First-Ever Buc-ee's Location, Texas-Based Chain Announces
Texas-based gas station and convenience store chain Buc-ee’s might be coming to Arizona.
The company announced its intention to open its first Arizona store in Goodyear, according to KSAZ-TV.
Although the city’s planning and zoning commission already approved the re-zoning of 71 acres by Interstate 10 and Bullard Avenue, which would presumably accommodate the facility, the Goodyear City Council still needs to vote on the project.
The proposed store will be 75,000 square feet, as shown by the plans Buc-ee’s submitted to the city.
The recently re-zoned acreage will be divided in two sections, with Buc-ee’s Travel Center and service station comprising one part. Other industrial buildings will be built on the rest of the property, according to KNXV-TV.
Few details about the plans have been released, and dates for beginning or completion have not been announced.
Stan Beard, Director of Real Estate and Development for Buc-ee’s, sent the following statement to KNXV:
“We have not closed on the property. Buc-ee’s is considering building a store in Goodyear, and we currently have land under contract.”
If the project goes forward as planned, this would be the largest Buc-ee’s ever built, according to the Phoenix Business Journal.
The Journal notes that Buc-ee’s is famous for its “big stores, clean bathrooms and made-to-order sandwiches.”
Indeed, Cintas Corporation, which sponsors Cintas America’s Best Restroom Contest, awarded the 2012 prize to Buc-ee’s in New Braunfels, Texas.
According to Buc-ee’s website, the chain has won multiple other awards as well.
It boasts the world’s largest convenience store in the world, with the Sevierville, Tennessee, location covering 74,707 square feet.
Sevierville, TN is NOW OPEN
170 Buc-ee’s Blvd
Kodak, TN 37764 pic.twitter.com/Rd3pWfXwhX
— Buc-ee’s Beaver (@bucees) June 26, 2023
If the Goodyear store goes as planned, it will beat that record by nearly 300 square feet.
The award for the world’s longest car wash also goes to Buc-ee’s, with 255 feet of conveyor in Katy, Texas.
The chain began in 1982.
It has since expanded to include 47 stores, with 34 of them located in Texas, according to KSAZ-TV.
All of the sites are located in the southeast region of the United States.
