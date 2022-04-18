Share
Dolly Parton is seen performing March 18 in Austin, Texas. Parton's childhood home is being offered as a wedding venue for those whose previous plans were ruined by a recent wildfire in Tennessee
Dolly Parton's Charming Former Home Offered as Free Wedding Venue for Couples Affected by Wildfires

 By Amanda Thomason  April 18, 2022 at 2:43pm
Dolly Parton is as well-known for her humanitarian efforts as for her musical talent, and The Queen of Country’s characteristic giving has been carried on by the owner of her former home.

The new, heartwarming offer is for engaged couples whose plans have turned to ash thanks to the recent Tennessee wildfires near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.



For the month of April, any eligible couple whose original venue was affected or destroyed by the wildfires will be welcome to use “Red Top Smoky Mountain Lodging” for their important day.

Couples who can prove that they already paid in full for their venue and that the venue burned, are welcome to apply, according to WVLT-TV.

“That’s what we’re here for, we help each other out,” Director of Red Top Destinations, Jeannine Emory, said, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The Facebook page for the rustic spot says it was “the former home of Avie Lee and Robert ‘Lee’ Parton in Sevierville, Tennessee,” who were, of course, Dolly’s parents.

In 2003, after her mother passed away, Dolly inherited the family home and later sold it to a friend.

As of early 2022 the property is owned by Mike Whitcomb, who turned it into a wedding venue that features lodgings, a barn and options for real Parton family members to attend and perform.



The home is set on 60 acres and is currently being revamped as part of a “Phase Two” to expand the venue’s offerings. While the location states that it currently hosts only micro-weddings (parties of 15 or fewer), after Phase Two, “weddings of all sizes” will be welcome to reserve the dreamy grounds, according to the website.

While this is also a great opportunity for the freshly minted venue to get a few more weddings under its belt, many have commented to say that the giving nature of the offer is characteristic of the residents in Sevier County.

“We come together as a community,” Emory told Fox News. “We help one another out and that’s what we’re doing.”

The first couple to take up the venue on its offer was scheduled to tie the knot on April 15.

Dolly herself also publicly expressed her concern and support for those affected by the most recent wildfires.

“I’ve been keeping up with everything going on with the fires near my home area,” she shared on Facebook on March 31.

“It looks scary on TV, but I’m proud of how everyone in the area has pulled together like they always do. I’m especially proud of the brave men and women who are working to contain the fire.

“I know there are some folks who have been affected, and I hope that you will join me in saying a prayer for them. During this time, I’ve also remained in touch with my people at Dollywood who have assured me everything is okay there.”

Conversation