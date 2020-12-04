Officials in Ohio have added Ohio to the state’s most recent travel advisory list, citing an increase of reported cases of the coronavirus.
With the new case numbers, Ohio’s health officials apparently had no choice but to add Ohio to their own list of places to avoid.
Simply put, those in Ohio who are considering traveling should strongly consider the risks before they travel to Ohio — or something to that effect.
The state keeps a list of states that it advises against traveling to.
Those who do travel to such states are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days upon their return.
The criteria for being put on Ohio’s travel advisory list is when a state reports a COVID positivity rate of 15 percent to more.
Ohio met the minimum for its travel advisory list for the first time since April, just hitting the reported 15 percent positivity rate and joining 13 other states with a reported 15 percent or higher rate.
Gov. Mike DeWine shared a map of such states on Twitter on Thursday which showed the Buckeye State among other states that have seen a spike in cases.
This is the first week since April where Ohio’s positivity for COVID-19 has increased above 15%. Ohio’s travel advisory recommends Ohioans stay home except for necessary trips for supplies, as well as consistent mask-wearing and frequent hand washing. pic.twitter.com/uU2TJrRLve
— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 3, 2020
“This is the first week since April where Ohio’s positivity for COVID-19 has increased above 15%,” DeWine wrote.
“Ohio’s travel advisory recommends Ohioans stay home except for necessary trips for supplies, as well as consistent mask-wearing and frequent hand washing,” he added.
Idaho currently has the highest case positivity rate, sitting at 49 percent, according to Ohio’s travel advisory map.
The news that Ohio was added to the official Ohio travel advisory list quickly became the butt of jokes on Twitter.
When Ohio is on their own travel advisory map. Oof but also lol. https://t.co/9Hel5AXUHA
— Rebecca Howell (@RebeccaHowell_) December 2, 2020
It you’re traveling from Ohio to Ohio, don’t. https://t.co/laElmvrZ0c
— Rachel (@rachbvre) December 3, 2020
The governor confirms it:
Ohioans should NOT travel to Ohio. https://t.co/FAIwsGMfMM
— ScienceOverStupidity (@over_stupidity) December 3, 2020
So Ohioans, don’t travel to Ohio…
— MikeB (@MoneyMicDB) December 2, 2020
I’m going to the bar.
— Tom Gilbride (@GilbrideTom) December 3, 2020
To clear the confusion, Ohioans aren’t actually being asked to leave or avoid their own state.
“The state has seen record cases, deaths, and hospitalizations in the past week, and all Ohioans can help to limit the spread and impact of the virus,” state health officials said in a statement obtained by Fox News.
