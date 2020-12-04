Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

State Gets Added to Its Own COVID Travel Advisory List After Rise in Cases

By Kipp Jones
Published December 4, 2020 at 2:29pm
P Share Print

Officials in Ohio have added Ohio to the state’s most recent travel advisory list, citing an increase of reported cases of the coronavirus.

With the new case numbers, Ohio’s health officials apparently had no choice but to add Ohio to their own list of places to avoid.

Simply put, those in Ohio who are considering traveling should strongly consider the risks before they travel to Ohio — or something to that effect.

The state keeps a list of states that it advises against traveling to.

Do you trust the judgement of government and health officials at this point?

TRENDING: Here's the Worrying COVID Vaccine Card the Government Is Planning To Issue

Those who do travel to such states are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days upon their return.

The criteria for being put on Ohio’s travel advisory list is when a state reports a COVID positivity rate of 15 percent to more.

Ohio met the minimum for its travel advisory list for the first time since April, just hitting the reported 15 percent positivity rate and joining 13 other states with a reported 15 percent or higher rate.

Gov. Mike DeWine shared a map of such states on Twitter on Thursday which showed the Buckeye State among other states that have seen a spike in cases.

“This is the first week since April where Ohio’s positivity for COVID-19 has increased above 15%,” DeWine wrote.

“Ohio’s travel advisory recommends Ohioans stay home except for necessary trips for supplies, as well as consistent mask-wearing and frequent hand washing,” he added.

Idaho currently has the highest case positivity rate, sitting at 49 percent, according to Ohio’s travel advisory map.

The news that Ohio was added to the official Ohio travel advisory list quickly became the butt of jokes on Twitter.

RELATED: LA County Sheriff Says He Won't Enforce Newsom's New Business Orders

To clear the confusion, Ohioans aren’t actually being asked to leave or avoid their own state.

“The state has seen record cases, deaths, and hospitalizations in the past week, and all Ohioans can help to limit the spread and impact of the virus,” state health officials said in a statement obtained by Fox News.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.







State Gets Added to Its Own COVID Travel Advisory List After Rise in Cases
Hillary and Chelsea Clinton To Produce and Host Their Own TV Show
LA County Sheriff Says He Won't Enforce Newsom's New Business Orders
Police Escort High School Football Player from Stadium After Vicious Attack on Referee
Leftists Are Already Complaining That Biden's Burgeoning Cabinet Is Too White
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×