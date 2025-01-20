Share
News
This Getty stock image shows a senior woman receiving bad news in the mail.
This Getty stock image shows a senior woman receiving bad news in the mail. (Andrew Bret Wallis / Getty Images)

State Senator Introduces New Bill: Taxpayers 65 and Older Need to Know About This

 By Ben Zeisloft  January 20, 2025 at 9:01am
Share

Kentucky Republican State Sen. Michael Nemes filed legislation that would launch a state constitutional amendment process to forbid increases on property taxes for citizens over the age of 65.

The proposal, introduced on Jan. 9 and filed as Senate Bill 67, creates a ballot initiative in 2026 that would ask voters if they are “in favor of providing an additional property tax exemption for real property maintained as the permanent residence of an owner who is 65 years of age or older.”

The measure would amend the Kentucky Constitution with the ban on property tax hikes for seniors if approved by a simple majority of voters.

Nemes noted in a Wednesday statement posted on social media by the Kentucky Senate Majority that “older residents on a fixed income struggle as it is since they grapple with a fluctuating economy in the golden years.”

“The fiscal impact to the state and localities would be negligible, but it may mean the difference in keeping the heat on or not for some of our elderly residents, whose income remains constant,” the lawmaker contended.

Nemes added: “Older residents on a fixed income struggle as it is since they grapple with a fluctuating economy in the golden years.”

The exemption to property tax hikes only applies to the primary, permanent residence owned by the senior citizen.

Do you support this bill?

It also includes all contiguous real property.

The benefit enters into effect “the year the owner turns 65 or the year the owner purchased the residence, which is similar to the existing homestead exemption,” according to the statement.

Kentucky lawmakers can add as many as four constitutional amendment questions on each general election ballot in even-numbered years.

Each chamber of the Kentucky General Assembly must approve the amendment with three-fifths majorities to present the question to voters.

Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear does not need to approve the measure.

Related:
They're Doing It: Jan 6 Pardons Drafted and Ready to Go

Earl Drake, a 78-year-old homeowner in Louisville, said in an interview with WDRB that the new proposal would aid him and other seniors in Kentucky.

“Anything that helps add to the economic stature of someone that’s retired and drawing — or depending on — Social Security, anything that benefits them is well deserved,” he told the outlet.

Drake has seen the value of his home increase beyond $200,000 even though he bought the property for $22,000 over 50 years ago.

WDRB noted that the bill introduced by Nemes has bipartisan support.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Ben Zeisloft
Ben Zeisloft is the editor of The Republic Sentinel, a conservative news outlet owned and operated by Christians. He is a former staff reporter for The Daily Wire and has written for The Spectator, Campus Reform, and other conservative news outlets. Ben graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School with concentrations in business economics and marketing.




State Senator Introduces New Bill: Taxpayers 65 and Older Need to Know About This
Freaky: Mystery Island Appears Out of Nowhere on Satellite, Vanishes Just as Suddenly
Rare Sea Eagle Descends on North America - These Giant Raptors Are Thousands of Miles from Home
Persecuted Pastor and Wife Finally Gain Freedom from Indian Prison
Woman Texts Drug Dealer for Fentanyl but Misses 1 Detail That Lands Her Straight in Jail
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation