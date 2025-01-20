Kentucky Republican State Sen. Michael Nemes filed legislation that would launch a state constitutional amendment process to forbid increases on property taxes for citizens over the age of 65.

The proposal, introduced on Jan. 9 and filed as Senate Bill 67, creates a ballot initiative in 2026 that would ask voters if they are “in favor of providing an additional property tax exemption for real property maintained as the permanent residence of an owner who is 65 years of age or older.”

The measure would amend the Kentucky Constitution with the ban on property tax hikes for seniors if approved by a simple majority of voters.

Nemes noted in a Wednesday statement posted on social media by the Kentucky Senate Majority that “older residents on a fixed income struggle as it is since they grapple with a fluctuating economy in the golden years.”

“The fiscal impact to the state and localities would be negligible, but it may mean the difference in keeping the heat on or not for some of our elderly residents, whose income remains constant,” the lawmaker contended.

The exemption to property tax hikes only applies to the primary, permanent residence owned by the senior citizen.

It also includes all contiguous real property.

The benefit enters into effect “the year the owner turns 65 or the year the owner purchased the residence, which is similar to the existing homestead exemption,” according to the statement.

Kentucky lawmakers can add as many as four constitutional amendment questions on each general election ballot in even-numbered years.

Each chamber of the Kentucky General Assembly must approve the amendment with three-fifths majorities to present the question to voters.

Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear does not need to approve the measure.

Earl Drake, a 78-year-old homeowner in Louisville, said in an interview with WDRB that the new proposal would aid him and other seniors in Kentucky.

“Anything that helps add to the economic stature of someone that’s retired and drawing — or depending on — Social Security, anything that benefits them is well deserved,” he told the outlet.

Drake has seen the value of his home increase beyond $200,000 even though he bought the property for $22,000 over 50 years ago.

WDRB noted that the bill introduced by Nemes has bipartisan support.

