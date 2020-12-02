2020 has been an awful year for law enforcement professionals.

As anti-police movements such as Black Lives Matter and “defund the police” continue to castigate law enforcement groups as inherently racist, public distrust in the profession continues to grow.

Along with that distrust has reportedly come historic levels of violence against police officers.

According to the National Fraternal Order of Police, the number of officers shot from Jan. 1, 2020 to Nov. 30, 2020, is up 7 percent from last year’s historic number, which was up 29 percent from 2018. Forty-four of the officers shot this year were fatally wounded.

🚨 NEW: Attacks on law enforcement continue at a disturbing pace: ⚠️ 283 police officers shot this year, 44 of whom were killed Officers shot is ⬆️ 7% over last year’s historic numbers, ⬆️ 29% from 2018 Violence against our officers MUST be condemned by all… Enough Is Enough pic.twitter.com/LM9xeDd6cf — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) December 1, 2020

TRENDING: Melania Trump Unveils Spectacular Patriotic White House Christmas Decorations

“Attacks on law enforcement continue at a disturbing pace: 283 police officers shot this year, 44 of whom were killed,” the FOP tweeted on Tuesday.

“Violence against our officers MUST be condemned by all … Enough Is Enough.”

According to Pat Brosnan, a former New York police detective, rising levels of crime across the country can be attributed to three main factors: riots, a lack of police morale and resources and an absence of the rule of law.

All three of these issues have been created by the Marxist Black Lives Matter movement and its many sympathizers within the mainstream media.

Does the left support law enforcement? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Whenever a police officer shoots a black person, those very sympathizers are always quick to run with the story.

Even if the shooting turns out to be justified, as is often the case, the officer or officers involved are condemned as racially-motivated killers.

That shooting then becomes another example of the alleged systemic racism of American policing, according to the left.

In light of this one-sided coverage, it’s no wonder police officers are facing historic levels of violence.

RELATED: Another Dem Official Caught Dining at Exclusive French Restaurant in California

The very same outlets set on forwarding the defund the police movement have completely ignored the rampant rise in violence against police officers.

Every media outlet, whether they are left-leaning or right-leaning politically, needs to be covering this story.

Unfortunately, as is often the case, it will be up to the right to publish the truth about this violence.

As always, conservatives will be the ones to defend the men and women of law enforcement who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.