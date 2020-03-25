Steve Irwin's Daughter Bindi Gets Married Amid Coronavirus, Lights Candle in Dad's Honor

Parties, for the time being, are a thing of the past. Huge get-togethers, lavish weddings with extensive guest lists and dancing the night away are not a part of our current reality.

In a time when pregnant women are wondering if they’ll even be able to have their partners with them during birth, many have chosen to cancel or postpone celebrations.

But not Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell, who have been planning their wedding for nearly a year. They had a tough decision to make: Postpone their wedding, or cut the guest list and have a tiny ceremony.

The two decided to forgo the guests and focus on what mattered: Marrying each other.

TRENDING: Lifelong Democrat Voter Says 'That Streak Will End in Nov.' After Pelosi Stunt on COVID Relief Bill

“We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend,” Bindi posted on Instagram, along with a photo of the newlyweds kissing. “There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now.”

“We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe.”

“We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos.”

“Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history.”

The people most important to Bindi were there, with her mom and brother able to attend and help. The family even planned a special part of the ceremony to honor their late father and husband, legendary crocodile hunter Steve Irwin.

“Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens,” Bindi’s post continued. “Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory.”

“We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this – stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!”

RELATED: Coronavirus Kills 'Top Chef Masters' Champion, Chef Floyd Cardoz, at Age 59

Chandler Powell also shared the snapshot with his own take on their wedding day.

“We’re finally married!” he wrote. “Today, March 25, 2020, marks the most amazing day of my life. I married my best friend.”

“After almost a year of planning, we changed everything so that we could enjoy a safe and small private ceremony at our home, Australia Zoo. As we embark on this new life chapter I hope that we can share some love in the world, especially during this challenging time.”

This couple clearly has eyes for each other and knew what was important about their day, even if it looked a little different than what they had anticipated. All the best to the newlyweds!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.