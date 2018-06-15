Steve Scalise Makes Incredible First-Pitch Play, Immediately Mobbed by Teammates

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise returned to the Congressional charity baseball game on Thursday night in Washington, D.C., one year to the day after a shooter nearly took his life.

In a moment that appeared to be orchestrated by God, the Louisianan fielded a grounder hit directly to him and threw the runner out at first on the very first play of the game.

Scalise rose to his feet and pointed to heaven, in a gesture clearly meant to give all the glory to the Almighty.

Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram tweeted, “You can’t make this stuff up. On the first pitch of the Congressional baseball game, Dem CA Rep Raul Ruiz, leading off, hits a sharp grounder to Scalise playing 2nd. Scalise fields cleanly & from his knees, throws out Ruiz at first.”

The congressman was quickly mobbed by his teammates, and the crowd on hand at Nationals Park rose to their feet and cheered.

Last night was one I will never forget. Thank you @SteveDoocy for being there to capture the moment. pic.twitter.com/eukccKvMWm — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 15, 2018

“To be able to walk back out on this field again a year later is an incredible feeling,” Scalise told reporters at the game.

“To think that after nine surgeries and everything I get to be back out here with my colleagues, God bless America,” he added. “I almost lost my life, and through God’s grace and the marvels of medicine I’m here.”

All four of the victims of last year’s baseball practice shooting attended Tuesday’s game, including Capitol Hill police officers Crystal Griner and David Bailey. Though both were injured in the melee, they returned fire bringing the shooter down.

The officers helped Scalise — who employs a crutch to steady his walk — onto the field at the game.

For the countless prayers and support on this journey — thank you. pic.twitter.com/eNR0HPouVI — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 15, 2018

Former Capitol Hill staffer Matt Mika, who suffered severe wounds to his chest and arm, attended the ballgame too.

As with Scalise, “thanks to an improbable series of events,” including a bullet passing just millimeters from his heart, Mika lived through last year’s horrible ordeal, The New York Times reported.

In April, as the Republicans began practicing for this week’s game, Scalise told CBN News‘ Abigail Robertson he had some dark days during his months-long recovery, but the power of God and the power of prayer carried him through.

“It was tough,” recalled Scalise. “A lot of those dark days, just to lean back on the strength of God and not question what happened but to be able to focus on just getting better — that’s what God has provided me.”

“I can tell you, the power of prayer is real,” he said. “It’s powerful and it was incredibly helpful to give me the strength I needed to come back.”

