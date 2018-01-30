Stormy Daniels: Here’s What I Plan to Tell Jimmy Kimmel After the Trump SOTU Address

Former adult film actress Stephanie Clifford will make an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Tuesday night after President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, but the president’s alleged adultress is making waves with a statement she released hours before her scheduled late-night appearance.

In a written statement dated Jan. 30, Clifford, whose stage name is Stormy Daniels, stated that she has “been asked countless times to comment on reports of an alleged sexual relationship” she had with Trump in 2006.

“The fact of the matter is that each party to this alleged affair denied its existence in 2006, 20011 (sic), 2016, 2017 and now again in 2018,” Clifford continued. “I am not denying this affair because I was paid ‘hush money’ as has been reported in overseas owned tabloids.

“I am denying this affair because it never happened.”

Regardless of her statement, Clifford’s appearance on Kimmel is sure to attract viewers due to the timing of the interview, which will occur almost immediately after Trump’s address to the nation.

Do you believe Clifford’s recent statement? Yes No Log in with social media or email to vote Log In Log Out Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

“I have a lot of questions for Stormy. People are excited about this,” Kimmel said during his Monday night monologue, according to The Times-Picayune. “I have to say, I got a number of emails from a number of very envious fellow late-night talk-show hosts about this booking.”

Clifford’s statement contradicts statements she reportedly made in an interview with InTouch weekly in 2011.

As noted by the gossip site, the contents of the interview were re-released in 2018 after the Wall Street Journal released an article claiming that the former adult actress had been paid $130,000 to keep quiet about the alleged affair.

In the report, the Wall Street Journal claimed that Michael Cohen, a Trump Organization lawyer at the time of the incident, reportedly arranged for Clifford to received $130,000 one month prior to the 2016 presidential election as part of a nondisclosure agreement.

RELATED: President Donald Trump Gives First State of the Union Address

A White House official told the Wall Street Journal that Clifford’s allegations are “recycled reports, which were published and strongly denied prior to the election.”

In a statement to the Wall Street Journal, Cohen, now Trump’s personal attorney, stated that the president “once again vehemently denies” the 2006 sexual encounter with Clifford.

“This is now the second time that you are raising outlandish allegations against my client,” Cohen stated, referencing a 2016 report by The Journal just days prior to the election claiming that Clifford had intentions to release the bombshell information on “Good Morning America.”

He continued: “You have attempted to perpetuate this false narrative for over a year; a narrative that has been consistently denied by all parties since at least 2011.”

The Western Journal recently reported that Clifford was tight-lipped about her relationship with Trump during her first television interview since the story broke. The former adult actress simply smiled when directly asked if she had intercourse with Trump.

Clifford appears to have no qualms about her newfound mainstream publicity, having announced her “Making America Horny Again” tour where she has enjoyed a whole new base of fans, as reported by the New York Post.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.