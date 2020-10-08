Story Behind the Viral Video of Woman Dancing in Parking Lot After Job Interview

On Sept. 29, the world changed for a young woman named Kayallah Jones. Jones had hit some hard times, being homeless for two years and losing what work she had thanks to COVID-19.

But an interview at The Spot in Decatur, Georgia, had her feeling hope again — so much so, that she had to express her joy after walking out of the restaurant.

Unbeknownst to her, her happy dance in the parking lot was caught on surveillance camera, and it confirmed to the manager that Jones was the one for the job.

“When I got outside I didn’t know that the cameras caught me,” Jones told WGCL-TV.

Manager Dakara Spence knew as soon as she met Jones that Jones was a contender.

“She had a great energy I felt it as soon as she walked in she seemed really positive,” Spence said.

“I called her phone and I said I’m going to hire you and I seen your happy dance so you can continue dancing,” Spence added. “She was just screaming through the phone and it was just a beautiful moment for me.”

Spence also shared a clip on social media, where it got picked up and shared. Viewers seemed to get joy out of the happy dance as well, and it has brightened many people’s days.

“We did it shawty we viral!!” Spence posted to Facebook on Oct. 1 along with a photo of them both posing in front of the restaurant. “BLACK GIRL MAGIC.”

In a follow-up interview, Jones gave a short demo on how to copy her happy dance.

“So so happy to meet dakara_spence & Kallayah who are wonderful people and now soulmates,” Jamie Kennedy News posted. “Dakara caught Kallayah’s happy dance and shared it with the world. Watch below for the instructional.”

Jones is excited about her new job, and is really looking forward to getting started.

“Ms. Dakara didn’t know but I was going through so much and at that point when she gave me this chance and this opportunity,” Jones explained.

“I was elated, excited and so overwhelmed to the point where no one understood how happy and accomplished I felt at that moment.”

