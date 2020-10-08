Login
SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
P Share Print

Story Behind the Viral Video of Woman Dancing in Parking Lot After Job Interview

By Amanda Thomason
Published October 8, 2020 at 8:44am
P Share Print

On Sept. 29, the world changed for a young woman named Kayallah Jones. Jones had hit some hard times, being homeless for two years and losing what work she had thanks to COVID-19.

But an interview at The Spot in Decatur, Georgia, had her feeling hope again — so much so, that she had to express her joy after walking out of the restaurant.

Unbeknownst to her, her happy dance in the parking lot was caught on surveillance camera, and it confirmed to the manager that Jones was the one for the job.

“When I got outside I didn’t know that the cameras caught me,” Jones told WGCL-TV.

TRENDING: Joe Biden Caught Red-Handed Misleading Americans About the Number of People Given Clemency While He Was VP

Manager Dakara Spence knew as soon as she met Jones that Jones was a contender.

“She had a great energy I felt it as soon as she walked in she seemed really positive,” Spence said.

“I called her phone and I said I’m going to hire you and I seen your happy dance so you can continue dancing,” Spence added. “She was just screaming through the phone and it was just a beautiful moment for me.”

Spence also shared a clip on social media, where it got picked up and shared. Viewers seemed to get joy out of the happy dance as well, and it has brightened many people’s days.

“We did it shawty we viral!!” Spence posted to Facebook on Oct. 1 along with a photo of them both posing in front of the restaurant. “BLACK GIRL MAGIC.”

In a follow-up interview, Jones gave a short demo on how to copy her happy dance.

“So so happy to meet dakara_spence & Kallayah who are wonderful people and now soulmates,” Jamie Kennedy News posted. “Dakara caught Kallayah’s happy dance and shared it with the world. Watch below for the instructional.”

RELATED: Grandpa Leaves Out Bucket of Baseballs with Note for Heartwarming Reason

Jones is excited about her new job, and is really looking forward to getting started.

“Ms. Dakara didn’t know but I was going through so much and at that point when she gave me this chance and this opportunity,” Jones explained.

“I was elated, excited and so overwhelmed to the point where no one understood how happy and accomplished I felt at that moment.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Story Behind the Viral Video of Woman Dancing in Parking Lot After Job Interview
Window Washers Left Dangling from Building 34 Stories High After Scaffolding Dislodges - Firefighters Rush To Save Them
Legendary Guitarist Eddie Van Halen Dead at Age 65
Fans Call for Tyra Banks Firing After Disastrous 'Dancing with the Stars' Mistake
Mountain Lion Cub Severely Burned by CA Wildfires Has Whiskers Completely Singed Off
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×