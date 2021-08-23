Path 27
Lifestyle

Stray Puppy Once Covered Head-to-Toe in Cactus Spines Miraculously Recovers, Finds Forever Home

 By Amanda Thomason  August 23, 2021 at 2:53pm
Path 27

If you’ve spent any time in Arizona, you’ve no doubt been introduced to the wide array of Plants That Will Hurt You. Ranking pretty close to the top and widely considered a terrible nuisance is the cholla cactus.

The “jumping” cholla is so named because it takes the slightest brush for a spine-studded segment of the plant to “jump” off and embed itself in a passerby — a painful fact that a 5-month-old Chihuahua found out in July.

On July 22, the small, black-and-white puppy was found in Surprise, Arizona, covered in cactus spines. The pint-sized pup even had spines inside his ears and mouth, and it took the vets at the Arizona Humane Society to painstakingly remove all the needles from his five-pound body.

Thankfully the Chihuahua — aptly named “Cholla Charlie” — was found in time, and was able to make a full recovery, but it still took vigilance on the part of his foster family to ensure there were no needles left behind.



Trending:
Watch: Kamala Harris Bursts Into Ghoulish Laughter When Asked About Deadly Afghanistan Disaster

“After a few days of observation to ensure he had no other ailments, he headed to an AHS Foster Hero home for continued care to ensure no spines were missed, as they can cause an infection if left in the skin,” a post from the Arizona Humane Society shared on Tuesday.

“Now that he is medically cleared, Cholla Charlie will be up for adoption very soon! Keep an eye out for his profile at www.azhumane.org/adopt and schedule an appointment to adopt!”



Of course, being as adorable as he was and having as heartstring-tugging a story as he did, there were plenty of people eager to welcome him into their homes and hearts when he was available for adoption in mid-August.

On Wednesday, Charlie made his debut at an adoption event held at the Scottsdale PetSmart, and according to KSAZ-TV, nearly 40 people were interested in adopting him.



But only one family would end up with the dog, and that turned out to be a couple, Liz and Larry, who’d recently lost their 14-year-old dog named Lucy.

“I always felt that Lucy had sent this [puppy] to us,” they said.



Related:
South Carolina Man Wrenches Dog Out of Alligator's Death Grip, Then Runs for His Life

According to an interview with KPNX-TV,  Larry said it was love at first sight and said he passed a dozen other people also waiting to see the puppy — but thanks to an appointment set up by the couple’s son-in-law, they were able to take Charlie home.

While many people were interested in this particular pup, the AHS hopes those who were not able to adopt Charlie will browse the selection of adoptables still waiting for their forever homes.

Those who have become fans of Charlie can continue to get their adorable puppy fix, as he now has his own Instagram account.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Path 27
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




loading
Stray Puppy Once Covered Head-to-Toe in Cactus Spines Miraculously Recovers, Finds Forever Home
South Carolina Man Wrenches Dog Out of Alligator's Death Grip, Then Runs for His Life
'Little Man' Becomes One of the Youngest to Ever Hike the Appalachian Trail at 5 Years Old
Cat's Meows Alert Rescuers to Owner, 83, Who Fell 70 Feet Down Ravine Into Stream: 'Piran the Cat Saved the Day'
Age 7 Girl Battling Deadly, Incurable Condition Made Honorary Firefighter: 'This Was My Dream All Along'
See more...

Conversation