Strzok, Page Texts: ‘We’ll Stop’ Trump From Being President

FBI agent Peter Strzok texted fellow bureau official Lisa Page in August 2016 that “we’ll stop” Donald Trump from ever becoming president, according to the newly released Justice Department inspector general’s report.

The report said Page texted Strzok, “[Trump’s] not ever going to become president, right? Right?!”

“No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it,” Strzok responded.

Republican lawmakers condemned the sentiments in the texts by FBI officials who are supposed to impartially enforce the nation’s laws.

“In Louisiana, we call that bias, we don’t call that objective,” Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told Fox News on Thursday.

House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., said in a statement that the report shows “an alarming and destructive level of animus displayed by top officials at the FBI.”

“Peter Strzok’s manifest bias trending toward animus casts a pall on this investigation … His bias impacted his decision making and he assigned to himself the role of stopping the Trump campaign or ending a Trump Presidency,” Gowdy said.

The former federal prosecutor added: “This is not the FBI I know.”

In texts released by the inspector general in December, Strzok described Trump as a “loathsome human” and an “idiot,” and found the prospect of him being president “terrifying.”

Page, his then mistress, responded, “There is no way he gets elected.”

Strzok fired back: “I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office …that there’s no way he gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

Andy apparently referred to then-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who served under former FBI Director James Comey.

McCabe was fired in March just short of his planned retirement following a finding by the Justice Department’s IG that he lied to federal investigators about information he leaked to the media during the 2016 race.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee tweeted that Strzok should face criminal charges for his actions.

RELATED: Watchdog Report: Comey ‘Deviated’ From FBI Procedures in Hillary Email Investigation

The next thing corrupt FBI official Peter Strzok should hear is “You have the right to remain silent…”. If this thug doesn’t do time, we need to open the doors of federal prisons and let ppl out who did far lesser things. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 14, 2018

“The next thing corrupt FBI official Peter Strzok should hear is ‘You have the right to remain silent…’”, Huckabee wrote.

He added, “If this thug doesn’t do time, we need to open the doors of federal prisons and let (people) out who did far lesser things.”

