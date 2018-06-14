SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Strzok, Page Texts: ‘We’ll Stop’ Trump From Being President

By Randy DeSoto
June 14, 2018 at 12:02pm

Print

FBI agent Peter Strzok texted fellow bureau official Lisa Page in August 2016 that “we’ll stop” Donald Trump from ever becoming president, according to the newly released Justice Department inspector general’s report.

The report said Page texted Strzok, “[Trump’s] not ever going to become president, right? Right?!”

“No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it,” Strzok responded.

Republican lawmakers condemned the sentiments in the texts by FBI officials who are supposed to impartially enforce the nation’s laws.

“In Louisiana, we call that bias, we don’t call that objective,” Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told Fox News on Thursday.

TRENDING: Trump To Leave Summit Early, Nuclear Talks Moving ‘More Quickly Than Expected’

House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., said in a statement that the report shows “an alarming and destructive level of animus displayed by top officials at the FBI.”

“Peter Strzok’s manifest bias trending toward animus casts a pall on this investigation … His bias impacted his decision making and he assigned to himself the role of stopping the Trump campaign or ending a Trump Presidency,” Gowdy said.

The former federal prosecutor added: “This is not the FBI I know.”

In texts released by the inspector general in December, Strzok described Trump as a “loathsome human” and an “idiot,” and found the prospect of him being president “terrifying.”

Do you think Strzok and Page should face criminal charges?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Page, his then mistress, responded, “There is no way he gets elected.”

Strzok fired back: “I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office …that there’s no way he gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

Andy apparently referred to then-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who served under former FBI Director James Comey.

McCabe was fired in March just short of his planned retirement following a finding by the Justice Department’s IG that he lied to federal investigators about information he leaked to the media during the 2016 race.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee tweeted that Strzok should face criminal charges for his actions.

RELATED: Watchdog Report: Comey ‘Deviated’ From FBI Procedures in Hillary Email Investigation

“The next thing corrupt FBI official Peter Strzok should hear is ‘You have the right to remain silent…’”, Huckabee wrote.

He added, “If this thug doesn’t do time, we need to open the doors of federal prisons and let (people) out who did far lesser things.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: FBI, inspector general, James Comey

By: Randy DeSoto on June 14, 2018 at 12:02pm

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

WASHINGTON - MARCH 09: F.B.I. Director Robert Mueller speaks at a news conference at the bureau's headquaters March 9, 2007 in Washington, DC. Mueller was responding to a report by the Justice Department inspector general that concluded the FBI had committed 22 violations in its collection of information through the use of national security letters. The letters, which the audit numbered at 47,000 in 2005, allow the agency to collect information like telephone, banking and e-mail records without a judicially approved subpoena.

Fed Judge Rules Against Mueller: He Must Name Unidentified Persons in Manafort Indictment

Jack Davis

donald trump

Trump Literally Ripped Schumer Letter to Shreds, Baffling White House Records Management

Randy DeSoto

Trump Hits Back at De Niro, Gives Actor New Nickname

Chris Agee

Sarah Sanders Kills Big CBS Story With One Tweet

Erin Coates

Outrage Follows After Daily News Writer Tells Puerto Rican Kimberly Guilfoyle To Pick Grapes

Joe Simonson

Stormy Could Lose Entire Legal Fund to Avenatti in Bankruptcy Court, Be Left With Nothing

Erin Coates

Breaking: President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian Lawmakers

Scott Kelnhofer

Supreme Court Makes Landmark Decision Regarding Ohio Voter Fraud

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.