Student Drumline Blows Crowd Away Without Playing a Single Drum

Many young drummers start out by hitting pots and pans with long spoons in the middle of the kitchen, but if they decide to take their craft seriously, they graduate to a real drumset.

Members of a high school drumline in West Tennessee, however, are showing how drums aren’t necessary to display their amazing talent.

Munford High School, northeast of Memphis, has built a nationally recognized marching band over the years.

The band is comprised of 200 students, from sixth- to 12th-graders, who train and compete nationally.

It performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade in 2015 and in the Tournament of the Roses earlier this year, as well as winning countless competitions across the country, according to WMC-TV in Memphis.

Now the drumline is in the spotlight thanks to a recent viral performance.

During their Christmas concert on Dec. 12, eight members of the drumline sat in a semi-circle wearing tacky Christmas sweaters and holding nothing but drumsticks.

Soon the group began rhythmically tapping their drumsticks and stomping on the ground.

Eventually, they each stood up and began using the backs of their chairs as makeshift drums.

Angel McCann is the mother of sophomore snare drummer Blaine Pittman, who has been a part of the program for four years, according to WMC.

McCann recorded the group of drumless drummers and posted the video to Facebook, where it quickly went viral.

As of Monday afternoon, the video had been viewed more than 4.4 million times.

“I never miss an opportunity to video their performances because it is always spectacular,” McCann told WMC, “but I never imaged it would get this recognition.”

“We knew this group was special, and now the whole country knows!” she continued. “We are so proud of them.

“These kids are so deserving of the recognition they are getting.”

