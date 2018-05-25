Student Sues School for Banning His Trump Border Wall Shirt

An Oregon high school senior is suing his school district after he says he was removed from class by a security officer and suspended for wearing a T-shirt supporting President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall.

Addison Barnes, who attends Liberty High School outside of Portland, filed his lawsuit last week in federal district court, charging that Hillsboro School District violated his First Amendment right to freedom of speech.

The shirt Barnes, 18, wore in January read, “Donald J. Trump Border Wall Construction Co.,” and quoted the president saying, “The wall just got 10 feet taller.”

The student recounted on “Fox & Friends First” on Friday that he was wearing the shirt in his “People and Politics” class during a discussion on immigration, when the assistant principal approached him and instructed him to join her in the hallway.

HS student suspended for wearing a Trump shirt. Now, he’s suing his Oregon school district https://t.co/jWVsSrvRiM — Judge Wes Allen (@JudgeWesAllen) May 24, 2018

TRENDING: Report: Obama Administration Said They Had Russian Meddling ‘Under Control’ in 2016

The assistant principal told Barnes that a teacher and some students were offended by his shirt, and he could either cover it up or go home.

“At first I covered it for a few minutes. Then I thought to myself this isn’t right, this goes against the First Amendment and my beliefs, so I took the jacket off,” the student told Fox.

The assistant principal saw he had removed his jacket and directed a security officer to escort him out of class. He was then suspended.

Do you think this student's 1st Amendment right to freedom of speech was violated? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Barnes contended the school is not treating his political views equally with others, noting a teacher had a pro-sanctuary city poster hung in her classroom his entire junior year.

“As a conservative that might be considered offensive to me,” he said, “yet as a conservative when I wear a pro-Trump or pro-border wall shirt, I get suspended for that. So I don’t see that there’s much fairness in that.”

Fellow Liberty High senior Mark Guzman told KGW that their “school is very Latino-populated.”

“(The shirt) offended a lot of people. In the hall, kids would ask me if I’d seen it,” Guzman recalled.

Nevertheless, Barnes stated to Fox many fellow student have told him they support his right to wear the shirt, even if they do not agree with his views.

RELATED: Trump Issues New Space Policy Directive on Anniversary Eve of JFK’s Space Speech

Barnes’ legal brief filed May 18 explains, “For nearly half a century, it has been the ‘unmistakable holding’ of the Supreme Court that students do not “shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate.”

“Through his shirt, Barnes sought to convey his views on a national debate about a serious political and societal issue,” the brief adds.

Barnes’ attorney, Mike McLane, argued that his client’s shirt should not qualify as a violation of the district’s dress code, which prohibits “clothing decorated with illustrations, words, or phrases that are disruptive or potentially disruptive, and/or that promote superiority of one group over another.”

The liberal Oregon ACLU agrees that the student’s constitutional right to free speech was violated.

“The school clearly crossed the line when it required a student to remove a T-shirt that voiced support for Donald Trump’s border wall or face a suspension,” said Oregon ACLU legal director Mat dos Santos. “This shirt is mean spirited, but it isn’t a ‘disturbance’ under First Amendment case law.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.