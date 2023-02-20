Study Reveals the 5 Dirtiest Cities in America, And They All Have One Thing in Common

A new study has measured America’s “dirtiest” cities by using a series of common metrics to compare and contrast them.

The top five on the list are each heavily populated, each struggle with “pollution” and, according to LawnStarter, struggle in regard to overall “living conditions” compared to other cities.

The five “dirtiest” cities in the U.S. are spread out across this vast country.

But each also shares a common factor that was not counted by the company: They are all run by Democrats.

The company ranked 150 cities across the country.

“We compared over 150 of the biggest U.S. cities across four categories, including pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction,” the survey said.

So, what does LawnStarter’s top five look like?

Houston, Texas, took the top spot in the survey, which is not surprising, given its standing as the country’s fourth-largest city by population.

Do Democrats destroy every place they run?

Mayor Sylvester Turner, a Democrat, runs Texas’ largest city, which, according to LawnStarter, needs a serious makeover.

Newark, New Jersey, took the survey’s second spot in 2023. The Garden State’s most populous city is home to roughly 300,000 people and plenty of things for its residents to gripe about.

Democratic Mayor Ras Baraka has run the city since 2014 and succeeded Mayor Luis Quintana.

Quintana completed the final term of now-Democratic Sen. Cory Booker.

Newark has been a Democratic stronghold for decades. That fact has done little for the city’s residents, whose home came in at number two on this year’s list.

According to the survey, San Bernardino, California, is the country’s third “dirtiest” city this year.

Mayor Helen Tran was recently elected after she ran a campaign in which she ran as an unaffiliated candidate.

But Tran is no ordinary politically unaffiliated mayor.

The Los Angeles Times reported Tran “did not run officially with a political party, though her campaign said she is a registered Democrat and was endorsed by San Bernardino County’s Democratic Party.”

Any survey that credibly gauges urban misery would not be complete without Detroit, Michigan.

The Motor City came in at number four this year and, naturally, is also a Democratic Party stronghold.

Mayor Mike Duggan presides over a city that has been decaying for decades. According to LawnStarter, neither Duggan nor any of his predecessors did much in the way of cleaning the city up.

Last but not least on the list, Jersey City, New Jersey, came in fifth this year and gives the state the distinction of having its two biggest cities spots in the top five.

Mayor Steven Fulop runs a city that struggles with infrastructure, pollution, customer satisfaction and living conditions.

Fulop endorsed Newark Mayor Ras Baraka nine years ago in his successful bid to lead the city.

New Jersey’s two top mayors are not only familiar with each other, but also are on the same page in regard to mismanaging cities that are home to a combined nearly 600,000 people.

The top five “dirtiest” cities on the list were historically great places to live.

Decades of Democratic leadership have failed residents who, for reasons known only to them, continue to vote for people and policies that are making their lives harder and their surroundings, per this survey, filthy.

