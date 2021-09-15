More than 4,200 illegal immigrants have crossed the southern border of the U.S. and are gathered under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, waiting to be apprehended, according to a new report.

“Our drone is currently over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX, where Border Patrol & law enforcement sources tell us over 4,200 migrants are waiting to be apprehended after crossing into US,” Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin reported on Twitter Wednesday morning.

“Local BP holding facilities are overwhelmed and over capacity,” he added.

BREAKING: Our drone is currently over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX, where Border Patrol & law enforcement sources tell us over 4,200 migrants are waiting to be apprehended after crossing into US. Local BP holding facilities are overwhelmed and over capacity. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/h62omhK1Xq — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 15, 2021

Melugin later added a video on Twitter to reveal the situation under the Del Rio bridge.

“A source on the ground sent us this video showing thousands of migrants under the international bridge in Del Rio, TX with more showing up constantly,” Melugin tweeted.

“We’re told the situation there is getting worse every day and the numbers are growing by the hour,” he added.

NEW: A source on the ground sent us this video showing thousands of migrants under the international bridge in Del Rio, TX with more showing up constantly. We’re told the situation there is getting worse every day and the numbers are growing by the hour. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/nu32xrsNOK — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 15, 2021

Hundreds of illegal immigrants were detained under the Del Rio International Bridge on Sunday as Border Patrol continues to face large caravans entering the nation, a source from within Customs and Border Protection said, according to Breitbart News.

“More than 500 migrants were being detained outdoors in the temporary holding camp near the river’s edge as of Thursday. That number has now climbed to 1,500 and is likely to continue,” Breitbart reported on Monday.

“More than 2,000 Haitian, Venezuelan, and Cuban migrants recently surrendered to the Border Patrol in the area in a one-week time span.”

The large groups of illegal immigrants in the area have made processing nearly impossible, according to Breitbart.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported on a large group of approximately 400 people that included many Haitians leaving the southern Mexican city of Tapachula for the U.S. border.

Area security forces allegedly attempted to stop the travelers, but to no success.

“Mostly comprising Central Americans and Haitians, the caravan left at around 7:30 a.m. local time from a park in Tapachula where they had been staying, ignoring an earlier attempt by security forces to make them give up,” Reuters reported.

Around 210,000 people were encountered crossing the nation’s southern border in July, pushing the yearly total to more than 1.1 million at that time, according to a Newsweek report on Aug. 3.

“That pushes the total number of encounters since January to over 1,111,000, surpassing the population of San Jose, California, which is the 10th-largest city in the nation,” the outlet noted.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.