Hundreds of illegal immigrants were detained under the Del Rio International Bridge in Texas on Sunday as the Border Patrol continues to face large caravans entering the nation.

“More than 500 migrants were being detained outdoors in the temporary holding camp near the river’s edge as of Thursday. That number has now climbed to 1,500 and is likely to continue,” Breitbart Texas reported on Monday.

“More than 2,000 Haitian, Venezuelan, and Cuban migrants recently surrendered to the Border Patrol in the area in a one-week time span,” the report said.

The large groups of illegal immigrants in the area have made processing nearly impossible, according to Breitbart.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported on a large group of approximately 400 people that included many Haitians leaving the southern Mexican city of Tapachula for the U.S. border.

Area security forces reportedly attempted to stop the travelers, but to no success.

“Mostly comprising Central Americans and Haitians, the caravan left at around 7:30 a.m. local time from a park in Tapachula where they had been staying, ignoring an earlier attempt by security forces to make them give up,” Reuters reported.

Around 210,000 people crossed the nation’s southern border in July, pushing the yearly total to more than 1.1 million at that time, according to a Newsweek report Aug. 3.

“That pushes the total number of encounters since January to over 1,111,000, surpassing the population of San Jose, California, which is the 10th-largest city in the nation,” the report said.

A growing number of Haitian immigrants have poured across the nation’s southern border in recent months. In July, a large number of illegal immigrants entering the nation through Del Rio.

“A large majority of the migrants, including single adult men, have been let into the United States and taken into custody,” Fox News’ Bill Melugin wrote. “At least 200+ have been taken away in buses. More still coming, more still waiting.”

A large majority of the migrants, including single adult men, have been let into the United States and taken into custody. At least 200+ have been taken away in buses. More still coming, more still waiting. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/CIfSXAejCc — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 19, 2021

In Del Rio in July, many of the several hundred people at the gate were reportedly from Haiti. They encountered National Guard troops from Nebraska, Florida and Texas.

NEW: I’m back at the border in Del Rio, TX, where a massive group of 300-400 migrants have arrived at a gate at the border wall and is hoping to be let into the U.S. Many are from Haiti. Troopers from Nebraska, Florida, & Texas here with National Guard & Border Patrol. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/QSqSNPMtLF — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 19, 2021

The numbers continue to concern lawmakers in both parties, leading to increased calls for the Biden administration to make changes to curb illegal immigration numbers.

Haiti has experienced numerous upheaval recently, including the assassination of the nation’s president and damage from a severe earthquake along the nation’s southern coast.

The Haitian immigrants join those from Mexico and Northern Triangle nations as those likely to take advantage of the Biden administration’s lax border policies.

